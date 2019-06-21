International science collaboration: will Canada join Horizon Europe?

In Canada, the government is investing in international collaboration in science, and there is the possibility of joining the EU’s Horizon Europe research and development programme.

According to officials, Canada will launch a new fund of up to C$25 million (€16.75 million) a year for international science collaboration. There has also been a suggestion from Brussels that Canada could join the Horizon Europe programme.

Horizon Europe

Horizon Europe is the EU’s research and development funding programme succeeding Horizon 2020. The agreed themes for the programme include:

Adapting to climate change;

Cancer;

Healthy oceans, seas, coastal and inland waters;

Smart, climate-neutral cities; and

Soil health and food.

The European Commission said in a statement: “Horizon Europe will incorporate policy missions to ensure the effectiveness of research and innovation funding by pursuing clearly defined targets…The Commission has engaged policy experts to develop studies, case studies and reports on how a mission-oriented policy approach will work.”

International research collaboration in Canada

Ted Hewitt, chair of the Canada Research Coordinating Committee, which oversees federal science funding, commented: “[In Canada], there’s a strong feeling that we ‘punch above our weight’ in science. But we also realise that we’re not a huge country, and tackling big complicated problems also benefits from international collaboration. This government believes we need to promote that kind of international collaboration to put Canadian expertise to work for the world, and for Canada.”

There is no formal offer from Brussels regarding a Horizon Europe collaboration. Mona Nemer, chief science advisor to prime minister Justin Trudeau, in an interview with Science|Business, added: “ “We cannot give a formal response to an invitation we have not formally received, and seen exactly what it entails.”

However, Nemer said: “I can tell you that I would certainly like us to move forward. There are many people who are very keen, both on the scientist side and the science policy side.

Source: Science Business