Cancer, schizophrenia and multiple sclerosis linked to viral infections: how is this possible

Researchers have found that chronic or age-related diseases can be influenced by persistent viral infections. Let’s talk about the main thing.

From the flu to measles, viruses are known to cause serious chronic illnesses. However, scientists are only now studying what role infections play in the development of the body and how they affect a person’s life years or even decades after infection. This topic has become especially relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several new studies have found links between diseases and “harmless” viruses. For example, a common childhood infection can lead to the development of bladder cancer in adulthood, and the link between hepatitis C and schizophrenia has helped scientists understand how viruses affect the brain. Also in another study, scientists proved that another common pathogen affects the development of multiple sclerosis.

Cancer and Virus

It is known that almost one in five cases of cancer worldwide is caused by viral infections, most often by HPV (human papillomavirus). He is “responsible” for oncological diseases of the cervix.

Now, in a new study, scientists have found a link between bladder cancer and another common virus. It is known as BK polyomavirus (or Human polyomavirus 1) from the group of polyomaviruses. Up to 80% of people become infected with it before they reach adulthood. Most people with BK infections are asymptomatic, but the virus can remain dormant in the body for decades, especially in the kidneys.

The scientists set out to test whether there was a potential mechanism by which this persistent BK infection in the kidney could trigger bladder cancer. In a series of in vitro experiments, the researchers found that this polyomavirus causes the kidneys to produce the antiviral enzymes APOBEC.

When dormant BK infections in the kidneys reactivate, the immune system releases APOBEC to destroy the virus. However, these specialized cells can travel to the bladder and subsequently damage the DNA in bladder cells.

The researchers note that APOBEC signatures can be found in approximately 93% of all cancers of this organ. This supports the hypothesis that tumors are caused by latent viral infections. The results will help explain why immunosuppressed kidney transplant patients are significantly more likely to develop bladder cancer.

Schizophrenia and Viruses

For the past 20 years, scientists have studied the relationship between hepatitis C infections and schizophrenia. So far, the evidence has been apparently inconsistent: in some studies, experts often documented liver disease in patients with schizophrenia, while in others, the association between the two illnesses was inconsistent and insignificant.

Now, Taiwanese scientists have studied millions of medical records to analyze the prevalence of schizophrenia in patients with hepatitis C. And also to compare rates of psychiatric illness in people with liver problems who received interferon-based therapy. The hypothesis was that if hepatitis C precedes schizophrenia, then effective and early treatment of the viral infection would reduce the chances of developing mental illness.

The results showed that the prevalence of schizophrenia in the cohort of untreated patients with hepatitis C (0.87%) was higher than in those who were treated for the disease (0.25%) and those who were not initially infected (0.11%).

However, while scientists are cautious in their conclusions. Schizophrenia is a complex and often hereditary disease. Its development will always be influenced by many genetic and environmental factors besides a single viral infection.

Neurodegeneration, Dementia, and Viruses

In a new study, biologists have found compelling evidence for a causal link between the virus and neurodegenerative diseases. Scientists studied a unique set of data on the health status of US military personnel over 20 years.

It turned out that all cases of multiple sclerosis were preceded by infection with the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). The median time from infection to onset was 7.5 years. However, some people developed multiple sclerosis as early as two years after being infected with EBV, while others did not show up for 15 years.

However, as with schizophrenia, there is no 100% guarantee that EBV is the sole cause of multiple sclerosis. There are other factors that contribute to the development of the disease. The Epstein-Barr virus is also very common among young people. If all those infected were suffering from multiple sclerosis, scientists would notice it.

However, the authors of the study note that EBV is an important factor that provokes sclerosis in those who are already susceptible to the disease. The current working hypothesis is that not all people infected with the virus will develop sclerosis, but all those who develop the disease are likely to have previously been infected with EBV.

What is the result?

Much remains to be learned about how viral infections and chronic diseases are linked. But it is becoming increasingly clear that scientists may have underestimated the long-term effects of acute infections. It may be necessary to develop vaccines for viruses that were previously considered relatively harmless.