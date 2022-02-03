CAR T-cell therapy leads to first solid tumor remission

Previously, this technology was effective only in oncohematology, but now scientists are showing promising results in the treatment of testicular, ovarian, endometrial, and other cancers. The combination with the mRNA vaccine made the treatment effective for tumors that were previously “closed” to immune cells.

CAR T cell therapy has been used for many years to treat blood cancers. More recently, scientists have celebrated 10 years of remission in the first patients. Meanwhile, testing this treatment against solid tumors has been disappointing. Now scientists have presented the first preliminary results of clinical trials of CAR T-cell therapy in combination with an mRNA cancer vaccine, writes Stat. The effectiveness of the double exposure exceeded their expectations.

“At first I was very skeptical because the therapy had not previously worked for solid tumors. We were very pleased to see how metastases disappear and the condition of patients improves, ”commented study author John Haanen on the results. Scientists noted that approximately 40% of the volunteers had the necessary immune response, and one had a complete remission, which has been maintained for six months. The treatment was tested on 16 patients with testicular, ovarian, and endometrial cancer.

So far, the use of CAR T-cell therapy against solid tumors has been limited mainly by two reasons. The first is that most of the proteins present in solid tumors that could be used as targets are also found in small amounts in normal cells, making it difficult to target them. The second problem is that the modified T-cells have great difficulty getting inside the tumor to fight it.

Scientists solved these problems with the help of the tumor-specific antigen claudin-6, which is widely expressed in various types of solid tumors, but is not active in healthy tissues. Now the treatment takes place in two stages.

The patient is first injected with modified CAR T cells and then a few days later with an mRNA vaccine carrying claudin-6. As a result, this allows T cells to penetrate into the tumor and not have a toxic effect on healthy tissues.

So far, scientists have not found serious toxicity of the treatment, however, mild side effects in the pancreatic tissue have been reported in some patients. These results need to be tested on a larger sample in the long term to ensure the safety of the method. Further research should also evaluate the safety of higher dosages in humans.

Earlier, another group of researchers presented another modification of the CAR T-cell therapy method: they reduced the time of cell preparation from several weeks to several hours. The first results also turned out to be very significant and with a long-term effect.