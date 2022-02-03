Chemists explain the controversial role of zinc in the development of Alzheimer’s disease

Russian scientists using computer simulations have found that an excess amount of zinc slows down the development of Alzheimer’s disease. This metal is included in the composition of the accumulations of neurotoxic proteins that are formed in the brain during illness, so it was previously thought that it only contributes to their appearance. The discovery will help develop new ways to combat neurodegenerative diseases in the early stages.

The results of the study, supported by a grant from the Russian Science Foundation (RSF), were published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. The development of neurodegenerative diseases in older people is one of the most serious problems of modern medicine, especially given the aging trend of the world’s population. Many of the disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease, are not yet curable, and in order to develop drugs, it is essential to understand the causes of pathologies.

At the molecular level, Alzheimer’s disease is caused by amyloids, misfolded proteins. They not only damage the cell in which they are formed but also “spoil” other proteins, starting a complex chain process that leads to the appearance of neurotoxic accumulations – amyloid plaques.

Such structures clog the vessels of the brain and become one of the causes of neuronal death. Studies of the structure of amyloids have shown that they contain ions of divalent metals, in particular zinc. They help create bonds between individual molecules of misfolded proteins, which accelerates the formation of neurotoxic aggregates.

In their new work, chemists from the V. A. Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Moscow) created a computer model that reproduces the interaction of zinc ions with amyloid molecules and found that the role of this metal is not as obvious as previously thought. Chemists modeled three cases: when the number of zinc ions did not exceed the number of amyloid molecules when the metal was in excess, and when it was not at all.

It turned out that if there was several times less zinc than amyloid molecules, neurotoxic aggregates formed very quickly. When metal ions were present in excess, the reaction almost completely stopped. This was due to the fact that zinc was attached to all the special sites of amyloids (coordination centers) that could contact neighboring protein molecules during the formation of aggregates.

The principle is that an ion can interact with the centers of several proteins at once, serving as a bridge between them. However, if there is too much zinc, it will take up all the available “seats”, the molecules will not have to share one ion, which means that bonds between them will not form either. Thus, metal ions broke the chain of pathological interactions.

“Our work has shown that the role of zinc in the development of Alzheimer’s disease is controversial. The study will help develop new types of drugs to combat them in the future. In the future, we plan to study the role of other metals that make up amyloids in the formation of neurotoxic aggregates,” says Aleksey Adzhubey, Ph.D.