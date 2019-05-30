Why being teased about weight leads to more child weight gain, according to the National Institutes of Health

Being teased about weight actually leads to more child weight gain, according to a new study.

The study assessed the link between children who are ridiculed about their weight and gaining body mass. According to the National Institutes of Health, being teased about their weight is linked to more child weight gain.

In fact, they found that young people who were teased or ridiculed about it increased their body mass by thirty three percent more each year, in comparison with a similar group who had not been teased.

The findings in detail

The study assessed 110 children who were an average age of 11.8 years old at enrolment. All participants were either overweight, as defined by a body mass index (BMI) above the 85th percentile, or had two parents who were overweight or obese.

The children began by completing a questionnaire about whether they had been teased about their weight. The participants then participated in annual follow-up visits for the next fifteen years.

The researchers found that children who experienced high levels of teasing gained an average of 0.20kg (or 0.44 lbs) more per year than those who did not.

The authors suggest that the stigma associated with the children’s weights may have made them more likely to engage in unhealthy behaviour such as binge eating or avoiding exercise. Another explanation could be that the stress caused by the teasing stimulated the release of cortisol, which is linked to weight gain.

Does negative reinforcement lead to more weight gain?

The findings pose the question of whether this contradicts the viewpoint that negative reinforcement in the form of teasing about weight might encourage young people to change their behaviour and lose weight.

More information on the study

The study was conducted by Natasha A. Schvey, Ph.D., of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, MD, and colleagues at NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. It appears in Pediatric Obesity.