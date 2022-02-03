China Achieves 102.2 Km Direct Communication with Quantum Encryption

Engineers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences are close to creating a reference solution for secure communication. According to Engadget, scientists have set a new record for quantum secure forward communication (QSDC) – 102.2 km. The system tested voice calls and text messaging. Everything worked well at a distance of about 30 km, then it was worse due to the low speed of the transmitted packets. But in the next versions, the engineers promised to significantly increase the speed of data exchange.

QSDC technology relies on the principle of quantum entanglement to secure networks. Entangled particles are interconnected, therefore, when the properties of one of them change, the properties of others also change, which makes hacking such a communication line an almost impossible task. Guided by this principle, the engineers assembled a prototype platform for calling and sending SMS messages.

Tests have shown that the system works and can transmit information at a speed of 0.54 bits per second over a distance of up to 102.2 kilometers. This is an extremely low figure, but the authors stated that the system will become faster in the future. Moreover, if subscribers were at a distance of up to 30 kilometers, then communication in a secure quantum network worked without noticeable delays – they appeared at a greater distance.

“QSDC ​​transmits information securely and reliably over a quantum channel with both interference and eavesdropping. Compared to classical communication, where we are talking about the reliable transmission of information over a noisy channel, QSDC has the additional ability to ensure its security using the properties of quantum information carriers,” the authors said.

They also noted that QSDC transmits information directly using quantum states and does not need pre-approved keys. However, the system can still distribute secure keys, such as QKD, and use them in classic symmetric-encrypted communication, if necessary.

Based on the results of the tests, the scientists stated that QSDC systems can be used in various areas and will be useful in the near future when designing secure network connections. In particular, the developers are confident that the technology has great potential for the deployment of 6G networks.

China is already applying quantum technology to real-world problems. Previously, China launched the world’s first quantum satellite and a 2,000-kilometer communication line between Beijing and Shanghai and built the first prototype of an optical quantum computer. According to Beijing’s 14th Five-Year Plan, which will end in 2025, China will soon build a long-distance quantum demonstration network based on secure repeaters.

According to some experts, in the future, China will also use quantum systems for military purposes. For example, Heather West, a senior analyst at IDC, is confident that quantum computing and infrastructure will be used by China to quickly break into “classic algorithms” that protect modern communications, secure lines of communication, and military installations.