April 20, 2022 12:38 am
Facebook Twitter Youtube

China Achieves 102.2 Km Direct Communication with Quantum Encryption

China Achieves 102.2 Km Direct Communication with Quantum Encryption

Engineers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences are close to creating a reference solution for secure communication. According to Engadget, scientists have set a new record for quantum secure forward communication (QSDC) – 102.2 km. The system tested voice calls and text messaging. Everything worked well at a distance of about 30 km, then it was worse due to the low speed of the transmitted packets. But in the next versions, the engineers promised to significantly increase the speed of data exchange.

QSDC technology relies on the principle of quantum entanglement to secure networks. Entangled particles are interconnected, therefore, when the properties of one of them change, the properties of others also change, which makes hacking such a communication line an almost impossible task. Guided by this principle, the engineers assembled a prototype platform for calling and sending SMS messages.

Tests have shown that the system works and can transmit information at a speed of 0.54 bits per second over a distance of up to 102.2 kilometers. This is an extremely low figure, but the authors stated that the system will become faster in the future. Moreover, if subscribers were at a distance of up to 30 kilometers, then communication in a secure quantum network worked without noticeable delays – they appeared at a greater distance.

“QSDC ​​transmits information securely and reliably over a quantum channel with both interference and eavesdropping. Compared to classical communication, where we are talking about the reliable transmission of information over a noisy channel, QSDC has the additional ability to ensure its security using the properties of quantum information carriers,” the authors said.

They also noted that QSDC transmits information directly using quantum states and does not need pre-approved keys. However, the system can still distribute secure keys, such as QKD, and use them in classic symmetric-encrypted communication, if necessary.

Based on the results of the tests, the scientists stated that QSDC systems can be used in various areas and will be useful in the near future when designing secure network connections. In particular, the developers are confident that the technology has great potential for the deployment of 6G networks.

China is already applying quantum technology to real-world problems. Previously, China launched the world’s first quantum satellite and a 2,000-kilometer communication line between Beijing and Shanghai and built the first prototype of an optical quantum computer. According to Beijing’s 14th Five-Year Plan, which will end in 2025, China will soon build a long-distance quantum demonstration network based on secure repeaters.

According to some experts, in the future, China will also use quantum systems for military purposes. For example, Heather West, a senior analyst at IDC, is confident that quantum computing and infrastructure will be used by China to quickly break into “classic algorithms” that protect modern communications, secure lines of communication, and military installations.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Rivian electric car maker

Soros Foundation invests $2 billion in electric car maker Rivian

The company’s report says that at the same time it reduced its stake in US IT giants. George Soros’ Soros Fund Management has invested $2 billion in electric car maker Rivian, according to Soros Fund Management’s report.  The George Soros Foundation has also reduced its share of assets in IT companies. It is known that by the end of December, Soros Fund Management held $9.8 million in one

February 14, 2022
Gut microbe can cause a surge of infections in neighboring cells

Gut microbe can cause a surge of infections in neighboring cells

The lab of Howard Hughes Medical Institute researcher Emily Balskus has discovered that a molecule called colibactin can awaken dormant killer viruses. Microbes produce harmful compounds to attack each other in the cramped space of the gut. However, colibactin acts on microbial cells, activating latent and deadly viruses hidden in the genomes of some bacteria. Scientists have known for years that colibactin can cause damage to human cells. Work

February 25, 2022

Space drone could help create a complete “moon village”

An unmanned spacecraft that gets oxygen from moon rocks could lead to the creation of a “lunar village”. An unmanned spacecraft will load the stones into a machine that will grind them into dust, after which they will be compressed into tablets. Heating them will release oxygen, which can be stored in tanks for future use. The European Space Agency has struck a deal with Thales Alenia

February 28, 2022
China launches first Long March 6 solid-fuel rocket

China launches first Long March 6 solid-fuel rocket

The rocket, 50 meters high and weighing 530 tons, took off on March 29 at 5:50 local time from the Taiyuan Cosmodrome and launched two satellites into heliosynchronous orbit. For the first time, the new-generation Long March-6A launch vehicle was equipped, in addition to engines running on a mixture of kerosene and liquid oxygen, with four solid-fuel side boosters. The Shanghai Academy of Space Flight Technology, the

March 30, 2022
Jeff Bezos still thwarted the return of Americans to the moon

Jeff Bezos still thwarted the return of Americans to the moon

NASA management has officially made changes to the schedule of the Artemis program – the return of people to the moon is postponed from 2024 at best to 2025. According to Agency Director Bill Nelson, an important, although not the only reason for this decision was the recently concluded litigation over the contract for the descent module system. Blue Origin disputed the legality of NASA’s decision in

November 10, 2021

Blockchain in the healthcare market to hit €1.4bn by 2025

SciTech welcomes Sumant Ugalmugale, a lead researcher at Global Market Insights, to discuss the rise of blockchain in healthcare and why it’s set to grow by 2025. The use of blockchain technology in healthcare is set to be worth over €1.6bn by 2025; according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising adoption of blockchain technology for precision medicine, patient care and outcomes research (PCOR) for reducing operational

September 12, 2019

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022