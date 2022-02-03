March 30, 2022 5:46 pm
Facebook Twitter Youtube

China launches first Long March 6 solid-fuel rocket

China launches first Long March 6 solid-fuel rocket
"A Kuaizhou-I, or speedy vessel I, solid-fuelled carrier rocket lifts off from the launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan city, northwest China's Gansu province, 9 January 2017."

The rocket, 50 meters high and weighing 530 tons, took off on March 29 at 5:50 local time from the Taiyuan Cosmodrome and launched two satellites into heliosynchronous orbit. For the first time, the new-generation Long March-6A launch vehicle was equipped, in addition to engines running on a mixture of kerosene and liquid oxygen, with four solid-fuel side boosters. The Shanghai Academy of Space Flight Technology, the designer of the spacecraft, reported the success of the mission half an hour after liftoff.

Long March 6A lifted off from a new spaceport built specifically for this new rocket in Taiyuan, in northern China. The equipment of the complex makes it possible to automate a number of processes preceding the launch, in particular, refueling, and reduce the preparation time for launches to 14 days. Photographs of the spaceport also indicate the presence of a flooding system that prevents exposure to high temperatures, and an acoustic vibration protection system.

The new rocket with a diameter of 3.35 meters bears little resemblance to the 2.25-meter Long March 6, writes Space News. The first stage has two YF-100 engines instead of one, so it can lift four times as much cargo, up to four tons, to a height of 700 km.

According to representatives of the Shanghai Academy of Space Flight Technology, the development and launch of the rocket demonstrate a big step forward in rocket science, in particular in the combination of stages with liquid and solid fuel engines and in separation and navigation technologies. In addition, it became possible to use wider fairings of 4.2 m and 5.2 m.

Chinese rocket scientists are currently designing several solid-propellant launch systems to meet the country’s growing demand as part of a massive space strategy.

In addition, China is actively developing new spacecraft for various missions, including a methane-fuelled launch system inspired by SpaceX rockets. In addition to a new generation of low-Earth orbit reusable launch vehicles and a winged space transport vehicle, there are plans for a fully recoverable and economical two-stage launch system reminiscent of Elon Musk’s Starship.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Robert Kaliff appointed head of the FDA

Robert Kaliff appointed head of the FDA

President Joe Biden nominated Dr. Kaliff to head the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Robert Kaliff was sworn in on February 17, 2022. Prior to that, he served as agency commissioner from February 2016 to January 2017. As the FDA’s top official, Dr. Kaliff is committed to strengthening the programs and policies that enable the FDA to fulfill its mission of protecting and promoting public health. Prior

February 18, 2022
With quantum technology, an electric car will be charged in 3 minutes

With quantum technology, an electric car will be charged in 3 minutes

Electric transport has already proven that it is able to compete with internal combustion engines on equal terms in many ways, and made Elon Musk the richest man on Earth. However, charging electric cars is still regrettably long: about 10 hours at home or half an hour at the fastest station. The solution may be the technology of the so-called “quantum charging”. Scientists from South Korea have recently

March 21, 2022
Meta over Facebook

Texas sues Meta over Facebook’s facial recognition practices

The Texas Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook. Authorities allege that the social network’s now-retired facial recognition technology violates state law to protect user privacy. Fines for violations can run into hundreds of millions of dollars. Attorney General Ken Paxton said the collection of biometric data — in this case, facial geometry from photographs users uploaded from 2010 through the end of

February 15, 2022
Ice cap

Ice cap has shed 9.5bn tonnes of mass since 2013

For the first time, geologists have observed rapid ice loss from a new ice river in the Arctic Circle which flow at around 3 miles per year. Observing the desolate Vavilov ice cap on the northern fringe of Siberia in the Arctic Circle, researchers thought they would see a glacial surge, a condition in which snow build up ebbs and flows over long-term scales. However,

December 18, 2019
Secrets of brain function and neurological disease

Probe that accurately records signals from neurons could help study tumors and epilepsy

Researchers have created a high-resolution probe that could help unlock the secrets of brain function and neurological disease. Scientists still do not know how brain cells communicate with each other, so the authors of the new work have created a probe that records signals from neurons with unprecedented clarity and accuracy. He can help uncover these secrets. Previously, the researchers created the Neuropixels probe, which is a research

February 16, 2022
Anti-government conspiracy with wealthy 'puppeteer' uncovered in Australia

Anti-government conspiracy with wealthy ‘puppeteer’ uncovered in Australia

Intelligence reported that a wealthy “puppeteer” identified candidates for political office and assisted in their promotion. All this was done in agreement with foreign intelligence services in order to gain access to secret information. Australia’s security and intelligence agencies foiled a plot to interfere in this year’s national elections by an unnamed government through a wealthy “puppeteer”. This was reported on the website of the

February 10, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 NEWS
 ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022