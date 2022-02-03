China launches first Long March 6 solid-fuel rocket

The rocket, 50 meters high and weighing 530 tons, took off on March 29 at 5:50 local time from the Taiyuan Cosmodrome and launched two satellites into heliosynchronous orbit. For the first time, the new-generation Long March-6A launch vehicle was equipped, in addition to engines running on a mixture of kerosene and liquid oxygen, with four solid-fuel side boosters. The Shanghai Academy of Space Flight Technology, the designer of the spacecraft, reported the success of the mission half an hour after liftoff.

Long March 6A lifted off from a new spaceport built specifically for this new rocket in Taiyuan, in northern China. The equipment of the complex makes it possible to automate a number of processes preceding the launch, in particular, refueling, and reduce the preparation time for launches to 14 days. Photographs of the spaceport also indicate the presence of a flooding system that prevents exposure to high temperatures, and an acoustic vibration protection system.

The new rocket with a diameter of 3.35 meters bears little resemblance to the 2.25-meter Long March 6, writes Space News. The first stage has two YF-100 engines instead of one, so it can lift four times as much cargo, up to four tons, to a height of 700 km.

According to representatives of the Shanghai Academy of Space Flight Technology, the development and launch of the rocket demonstrate a big step forward in rocket science, in particular in the combination of stages with liquid and solid fuel engines and in separation and navigation technologies. In addition, it became possible to use wider fairings of 4.2 m and 5.2 m.

Chinese rocket scientists are currently designing several solid-propellant launch systems to meet the country’s growing demand as part of a massive space strategy.

In addition, China is actively developing new spacecraft for various missions, including a methane-fuelled launch system inspired by SpaceX rockets. In addition to a new generation of low-Earth orbit reusable launch vehicles and a winged space transport vehicle, there are plans for a fully recoverable and economical two-stage launch system reminiscent of Elon Musk’s Starship.