China’s Silicon Valley goes into lockdown

Mainland China is experiencing one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks since 2020. A number of large cities hastily limit their business activity. In particular, the isolation regime was introduced by the authorities of Shenzhen, a metropolis in the south of the country with a population of about 15 million people, where the headquarters of Tencent and Foxconn, the largest supplier of components for Apple and Samsung, are located.

CNBC. Although these numbers pale in comparison to those of some other countries, the rapid increase in cases over the past couple of days has forced the epidemiological authorities to reintroduce zero-covid mode.

Shenzhen, dubbed “China’s Silicon Valley,” shut down public transportation and began the third wave of coronavirus tests among city residents. The reason for the introduction of such measures was the emergence of more than 400 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 since the end of February,

This policy has been in place in the PRC for the past two years and includes movement restrictions and the permanent possibility of imposing a lockdown. At a government meeting last Saturday, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said the country would continue to follow a “dynamic” zero-covid policy and that all measures should be taken to prevent a large-scale return of the coronavirus.

Shanghai, a city of 24 million, has also seen 600 new infections since the end of February. Authorities have urged residents to stay at home, and some areas have imposed mandatory isolation. All schools in Shanghai have been transferred to distance learning.

Jilin Province in the north of the country reported more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus over the past weekend.

In total, 1,437 new cases were noted in mainland China on Sunday – and only 100 of them were among those who arrived from abroad. This is the highest number since March 2020. There were no reports of deaths.

Scientists in Washington DC have developed a new test that accurately detects all variants of SARS-CoV-2, and the result is ready in 20 minutes. In addition to the express approach, the new diagnostic method does not require sophisticated equipment and can be used in any public place.