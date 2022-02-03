Chips that work like the human brain are better than AI and processors

Neuromorphic computers that replicate the logic of the brain can solve more complex problems than artificial intelligence (AI).

Neuromorphic modeling uses a statistical method called a random walk. With it, you can track X-rays that pass through bones and soft tissues, as well as diseases in the population and information passing through social networks or the movement of financial markets.

In essence, we have shown that neuromorphic hardware can provide a computational advantage for many applications, not just AI. Newly discovered applications range from radiative transfer and molecular modeling to financial computing, biological modeling and particle physics.

James Bradley Imon, lead author of the study

Optimally, neuromorphic computers will solve problems faster and use less power than conventional computing.

These tasks don’t lend themselves well to the GPUs that future exascale systems are likely to rely on, Imon said.

We want to use natural randomness – when directly mapped to vector processors, this will work inefficiently. But neuromorphic architecture is a great alternative for particle modeling, it can be used to create a scalable and energy-efficient approach to solving problems of interest to us.

Brian Franke, engineer and author

The team successfully applied neuromorphic computing algorithms to simulate random walks of gas molecules diffusing through the barrier. They used the Loihi platform for 50 million chips.

The graph shows that Loihi can perform about 10 times more calculations per unit of energy than a conventional processor. The architecture is also scalable.