Clearview AI is going to collect a database of photos of all the inhabitants of the planet

The activities of Clearview AI have already been criticized by human rights activists. The Australian authorities told her to remove images of the faces of all citizens of the country from her database, despite the fact that the photographs were collected from open sources. Nevertheless, the company promises to collect a database of 100 billion images per year – that is, an average of 12 photos for every inhabitant of the planet.

“Clearview AI is telling investors it plans to collect 100 billion photos in its database by the end of the year, enough to “nearly every person in the world can be identified,” according to a December financial presentation that fell into the hands of reporters from the Washington Post. According to Worldometers, there are now approximately 7.9 billion people on Earth.

The December presentation was held as part of attracting investments, so 100 billion is more of a goal than a clear plan. However, the presentation says that Clearview has already gained about 10% of the announced number (from 3 billion images to 10 billion since the beginning of 2020) and is adding 1.5 billion per month. If investors provide another $50 million, the company will be able, including among other things, to lobby their interests in the governments of different countries in order to “work out favorable laws.”

Clearview AI creates a database of images taken from social networks and other online resources without the consent of the sites or people in the pictures. Facebook, Google, Twitter, and YouTube have already demanded that the company stop collecting photos from their sites and remove those it has already saved. Clearview representatives object, citing the fact that data collection is protected by the First Amendment.

The increase in the photo bank may be due to the expansion of the business model, writes Ars Technica. Clearview is about to go beyond “face scanning for the police”, is ready to take on surveillance of workers in the gig economy, and is also developing a number of new technologies for identifying by gait, locating a person from a photo, or scanning fingerprints from afar.

Clearview provides its services only to government agencies and their representatives, the company’s website says. The US police used its technology to identify rioters during the Black Lives Matter protests and the storming of the Capitol.

Last year, MEPs voted by a majority in favor of a complete and permanent EU ban on automatic facial recognition in public places, as such systems violate “privacy and human dignity.” A ban should also be introduced on the creation of any social rating systems, crime prediction, and the use of algorithms in the judicial sphere.