The latest climate agreement negotiations: will the latest IPCC science be ignored?

The latest climate agreement negotiations are occurring today in Bonn, Germany. The Global Climate and Health Alliance (GCHA) are worried that the latest IPCC science will be ignored by some countries.

The IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) midyear intersessional climate agreement negotiations are taking place today, Monday 24 June. According to the The Global Climate and Health Alliance (GCHA), “if no decision is reached in discussions taking place today, climate agreements will be made without including the latest findings of the world’s preeminent climate scientists and climate and health researchers.”

The IPCC 1.5 report

The report made it clear that to limit climatic warming to the 1.5 level, global emissions must decrease by 2020 and be almost halved by 2030.

According to IPCC, 1.5 degrees threatens human health however, the harm of warming beyond the 1.5 level is significantly greater and would expose several hundreds of millions more humans to climate risks and poverty over the next decades.

In Poland at COP24, the United States explicitly stated it “has not endorsed the findings of the report.”

The importance of valuing IPCC science

GCHA Executive Director, Dr Jeni Miller said: “Our ability to protect people’s health and to provide healthcare is at serious risk from climate change. It is essential that the best scientific evidence be fully embraced by the world’s leaders as they chart a path forward. We urge governments to accept the IPCC report, and make it an official foundation for the implementation of the Paris climate agreement”.

Miller said: “The world’s children are taking to the streets to demand a response to climate change that protects their health, calling upon us all to heed the scientific consensus and act on the extreme urgency of this threat. We tell young people to value science, to study math; we tell them to take care of their own wellbeing, and to plan for their future. The world’s leaders must demonstrate that they value these things as well. It is a time for courage, for leaders to stand up for science, for health, and for the future.”

Source: Global Climate and Health Alliance (GCHA)