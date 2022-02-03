March 24, 2022 7:06 am
Cloak of invisibility will make bacterial cancer therapy effective and safe

Bacterial therapy for cancer has long been tried to be used in the treatment of cancer, but the toxicity of the method has stopped many clinical studies. The new technology hides the bacteria from the immune system, allowing them to safely reach the tumor and release the drug at the target site. Preclinical results demonstrate the potential of therapy against various types of solid tumors.

Bacteria can have strong antitumor effects on their own, but genetic engineering can enhance this effect by helping bacteria acquire completely new properties, including releasing certain compounds or using powerful anti-cancer drugs. Until now, the problem has been that bacteria multiply rapidly in the body, and the immune system immediately begins to perceive them as a threat and trigger a strong inflammatory response.

Scientists from Columbia University came up with a solution: to mask the bacteria from the immune system, they coated their surface with polysaccharides, the amount of which is regulated by the IPTG molecule.

By fine-tuning the amount of IPTG, you can control how long bacteria stay in the blood. Gradually, the bacteria lose their protective coating and are safely eliminated from the body, minimizing toxic side effects, the scientists explain.

In mice models with colorectal cancer and mammary tumors, the new approach showed an effective reduction in tumor size. Scientists have found that with the help of the “invisibility cloak” it is possible to increase the tolerated dosage of drugs by 10 times. Further research should confirm the safety and potential of the technology for humans.

Meanwhile, Chinese researchers have also unveiled an experimental cancer therapy: a three-pronged approach that kills cancer cells in five minutes without significant side effects.

