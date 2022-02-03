Cognitive abilities are significantly reduced after COVID-19

This conclusion was made by scientists from the University of Cambridge, observing patients for three months after recovery. Cognitive problems are observed regardless of the severity of the infection and are manifested by various symptoms. For this reason, doctors are actively urging those who have been ill to contact clinics for the study of the “long covid”, which have begun to open across the UK.

“Long-term COVID-19 has received very little political and medical attention. This problem (with which hundreds of thousands of people live) needs to be taken more seriously, ”explains the author of the work, Lucy Cheke. Currently, many studies have confirmed that there are a number of complications after COVID-19 and cognitive problems remain one of the most common. New work by British scientists has shown that cognitive abilities after COVID-19 are significantly reduced, regardless of the severity of the infection, writes New Atlas.

As part of the COVCOG (COVID-19 study and cognition) project, scientists analyzed data from 200 patients who had COVID-19 in late 2020 and early 2021. The comparison was made with a control group without COVID-19.

Approximately two-thirds of those who recovered from COVID-19 reported long-term symptoms that persisted for more than 12 weeks: 78% of people experienced difficulty concentrating, 69% remained “foggy” in the head, 68% complained of forgetfulness and 40% confused words.

“This proves that cognitive difficulties after COVID-19 are not always the result of anxiety or depression,” the authors emphasized.

The quality of life of more than half of all those who recovered significantly deteriorated – volunteers were unable to work for long periods of time, and a third lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

The mental health effects of COVID-19 are significant and measurable, so both clinicians and patients need to pay close attention to these symptoms. For example, clinics for patients with long-term covid continue to open in the UK, where anyone can turn for help.

Previously, scientists reported that the duration of symptoms of depression and anxiety can persist for one and a half years in those who have recovered from COVID-19.