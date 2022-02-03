Colorful mountains in China – what is the secret of this miracle of nature

There are many forgotten cities on planet Earth with a very rich history. One of them is the Chinese city of Zhangye, through which the Great Silk Road passed thousands of years ago. Hundreds of merchants and buyers came there every day, so the city prospered and was considered one of the richest in all of China. In addition to the fact that almost anything could be bought or sold there, the city attracted people with the beauty of the landscape – not far from it was a place that is known as the Danxia landscape. However, it exists even today, impresses with views of the mountains painted in different colors, and attracts the attention of tourists from all over the world. As part of this article, we invite you to find out how colorful mountains formed in China and look at photographs of this miracle of nature.

Chinese city Zhangye

The city of Zhangye, which was visited by thousands of merchants every year, was located in the Chinese province of Gansu. The Great Silk Road passed it, which stretched from China to Europe. As the name implies, silk was mainly traded there, but spices, which were in bulk in Asia, were also very popular. Merchants did not go all the way but traded on the go – in European countries, products turned out to be, having passed through dozens of hands.

A lot of people gathered in the city of Zhangye, so there was always money there. However, when the days of using the Great Silk Road passed, the city was abandoned. This settlement was forgotten, and along with it, people forgot about the Danxia landscape, which always amazed visitors to these lands with its beauty. Look at the pictures below – where else have you seen such mountains? There is something similar in Australia, Western America, and Central Europe, but in terms of beauty, they cannot be compared.

Danxia Landscape – Colored Mountains of China

According to scientists, the multi-colored mountains in China began to form 100 million years ago. There is an assumption that in those days water splashed at this place, as a result of the movements of which a large accumulation of sandstone and mineral deposits formed. The climate was hot and dry, so the stones eventually began to oxidize and turn orange. Over the years, they have been layered and mixed, which has led to the formation of indescribably beautiful patterns. Most likely, initially, there were no mountains – they could have formed later, due to the movement of the earth’s crust. Today, the height of the Danxia Mountains reaches 300-400 meters.

Today, Danxia’s landscape is predominantly red sandstone. In the formed mountains, many caves have different shapes and sizes. However, unlike the usual caves that are often mentioned on our website, they are shallow – it is almost impossible to enter and get lost in them. There are many scenic spots in the Danxia landscape and many tourists come to visit. But, in fairness, it should be noted that during the coronavirus pandemic, there were significantly fewer guests.

The legend of the most beautiful mountains in China

The word “Danxia” can be translated as “pink cloud”. Looking at the photos, you will surely agree that the name was chosen very appropriately.

Like any unique place in China, the Danxia landscape has its legend. It is believed that once upon a time, the emperor bewitched a recalcitrant fairy named Ah Xia into a stone figure, which lies on one side of the Yin River. The beloved fairy, a young man named Dan Zai, turned into a stone figure, which lies on the other side of the river. According to legend, Danxia is the combination of two names: Dan and Xia.

Chinese mountain Danxia

It is worth noting that Danxia is not only a landscape but also a mountain that is located on it. There are at least three species of broad-leaved trees growing on the mountain, some of which are hundreds of years old. Orchids also grow there, among which there are representatives of the Dharma species, which are considered the rarest in the whole world. When they bloom, a sweet smell spreads over the mountain. So, at least, the visitors of this amazing place say.