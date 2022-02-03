Common food colorants can cause inflammatory bowel disease

The proliferation of nutritional supplements has many scientists worried about the long-term effects on human health. There is growing evidence that diet plays a central role in the development of inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Recently, researchers have shown that long-term use of the commonly used food coloring Red Alluring AC (E129), found in children’s products in particular, is a potential trigger for these diseases.

Environmental factors play an important role in the development of many inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, in particular inflammatory bowel diseases, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. These are serious chronic inflammatory diseases of the gastrointestinal tract that affect millions of people around the world.

Genetic predisposition, inappropriate immune response to disturbed gut microbiota, and environmental factors have been shown to contribute to their occurrence. Therefore, it is easy to understand that food plays a central role, especially in Western countries.

Typically, the Western diet is characterized by high consumption of nutritional supplements, fat, red meat and sugar and low fiber intake, which contributes to chronic intestinal inflammation. Food additives such as emulsifiers, stabilizers, and synthetic colors are widely used to improve the texture, shelf life, and aesthetics of processed foods.

A number of studies have reported that high levels of these additives, such as maltodextrin and titanium dioxide, as well as ingredients added during food processing, including food emulsifiers and artificial sweeteners, alter the gut microbiota. They increase intestinal permeability and reduce the thickness of the mucosal barrier, thereby promoting inflammation.

In this context, a group of researchers from McMaster University, Hamilton, ON (Canada) found that chronic exposure to Red Alluring AC (E129) damages gut health and promotes inflammation by directly disrupting the function of this barrier.

Overused Synthetic Food Coloring

The use of synthetic food colors has exploded in recent decades, but there has been little research on their effect on the gut and overall health.

This is because these compounds are metabolized to form free aromatic amines in the intestinal lumen, some of which are potentially carcinogenic and mutagenic. Among them, AC Charm Red (FD&C Red 40 or E129) is the most widely used dye in many countries. It can be found in commonly consumed foods intended for children (e.g. breakfast cereals, drinks and confectionery).

In addition, previous studies have shown that this dye has a pro-inflammatory effect in the liver and kidneys of the studied rats. A dose of 10 mg/kg body weight, administered orally to mice, resulted in significant DNA damage in their colons. Although it is widely consumed in our diet, researchers still don’t fully understand how it affects gut inflammation.

Episodic consumption without consequences?

Researchers have found that chronic exposure to E129 is detrimental to gut health and promotes inflammation. The dye directly disrupts the function of the intestinal barrier and increases the production of serotonin, a hormone (neurotransmitter) found in the gut, which subsequently changes the composition of the gut microbiota, resulting in increased sensitivity.

Waliul I. Khan, lead author of the study, Professor in the Department of Pathology and Molecular Medicine, McMaster University, Hamilton, ON, Canada, explains in a statement: “This study demonstrates a significant negative impact of E129 on gut health and identifies gut serotonin as a critical mediator these effects. These findings have important implications for the prevention and treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.”

Although intermittent exposure in mice (similar to typical human exposure) for 12 weeks does not affect susceptibility to colitis, early exposure makes mice more susceptible to colitis.

Waliul I. Khan says: “What we found is startling and alarming as this common synthetic food coloring is a potential dietary trigger for inflammatory bowel disease. This study is a significant step forward in alerting the public to the potential harms of the food coloring we consume on a daily basis.” He added: “The literature suggests that E129 consumption also affects certain allergies, immune disorders, and behavioral problems in children, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder with or without it.”

In recent years, significant progress has been made in identifying susceptibility genes and understanding the role of the immune system and microbiota in the development of inflammatory bowel disease. However, the definition of the role of environmental risk factors in this area remains rather weak.

Finding a potential link between this widely used food coloring and inflammatory bowel disease itself warrants further and deeper research in food coloring.