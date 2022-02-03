Coronavirus is still here: what is known about new variants of COVID-19?

While events in the world are developing according to the worst scenario, the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread throughout the planet: researchers report the emergence of new variants of COVID-19. Omicron, which everyone seems to have gotten used to, is now losing ground. Laboratory studies in Japan speak of “very bad news” indicating that the new sub-variant of Omicron is more contagious than its predecessor, as well as deadlier. The latest news from Denmark (where the subvariant accounts for 90 percent of all new cases) also suggests that the strain is having a significant health impact and excess mortality is rising again in the country. For the third year, the world is engulfed in a pandemic and it seems that success is not on the side of humanity.

New variants of COVID-19

A sub-variant of the omicron BA.2 (aka stealth omicron) has acquired the ability to evade tests and is about 30% more contagious than its predecessor, scientists report. Where BA.2 is present, the number of reported cases is growing rapidly.

Some scientists also say that the virus has changed significantly. Now it penetrates the cell in a different way and affects the lungs in a different way. According to Jesse Bloom, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (USA), the virus has an evolutionary advantage, and its ability to change is of serious concern.

What’s more, the coronavirus infects several animal species, including deer, mink, and hamsters. It is the infection of animals and subsequent transmission to humans that makes the virus so dangerous, the researchers note in an article published in the scientific journal Nature.

As much as we would not like to hope for the best, the virus is still dangerous – it is extremely effective in transmitting between people. In other words, the spread of option BA.2 could become a major global health issue in the very near future.

Symptoms and other troubles

Given all the data available on COVID-19 to date, it is only a matter of time before new symptoms appear. Variant BA.2 is already significantly different from the previously known picture of the disease – dizziness, and fatigue now accompany sneezing, coughing, and sore throat. It is becoming more and more difficult to confuse coronavirus with the usual SARS.

The researchers warn that if the spread of the new variant is not stopped, the world will face a frenzied increase in illness and death. The situation in which we find ourselves today literally unties the hands of the strain – the number of people who are faced with a long course of the disease is growing rapidly. So is the evolutionary potential of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The study, conducted by scientists at the University of Tokyo, was recently published on the Internet but has not yet been peer-reviewed (peer review). And yet, based on the findings, experts suggest recognizing BA.2 as a unique option, the development of which must be constantly monitored.

Our data suggests that BA.2 may be the most dangerous option for global health. Currently, both BA.2 and BA.1 are distributed on the planet and they are almost indistinguishable, the researchers report.

It is important to understand that this is a very dangerous situation and we have been in it for the third year. In addition, laboratory studies of the virus in Japan show that there are still many reasons for concern.

What will happen next?

Omicron is less likely to lead to severe disease than all previous options, which raises concerns among experts. The similarity of the omicron to the common cold has also given rise to speculation that the virus may evolve into a harmless variant, but the evolutionary path of SARS-CoV-2 itself remains unclear.

Researchers also still do not know to what extent Omicron’s relative mildness is due to the predominance of immunity against SARS-CoV-2, rather than the intrinsic properties of the virus itself. As more people around the world get vaccinated, immunity will likely get stronger and won’t allow it.

But there were some differences in how the Omicron behaved compared to previous variants. Several animal studies, for example, have shown that Omicron is less likely to affect the lungs than its predecessors.

“We know a lot about people, but this is a virus that is unpredictable,” experts say.

Another alarming statement was recently made by representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO). Experts believe that complications from a coronavirus infection will become part of our future, which requires much more attention than we give it.

But as unusual as the new options are, we must not forget about vaccines that have been shown to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 and death. Social distancing, protective face masks, and sanitizers are still a necessity, reducing (though not as much as before) the risk of contracting the virus.