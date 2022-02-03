Could land dinosaurs swim?

For many years it was believed that dinosaurs were exclusively land animals. Recently, however, there is increasing evidence that some of these ancient creatures could live both on land and in water, like some modern animals. In particular, the skeletal features of some dinosaurs suggest that evolution has shaped their body for water. This has led to controversy among paleontologists, as not everyone agrees that some of the dinosaurs could have been “semi-aquatic” to one degree or another. However, a recent study of the 68-million-year-old dinosaur Natovenator polydontus, which is a toothy relative of Velociraptor, provided a clue.

Natovenator – toothy hunter

Natovenator fossils were first discovered during a Korean-Mongolian international expedition in 2008. The bones of the fossil animal were found in the Baruungoyot Formation, which belongs to the Cretaceous period (from 145 to 66 million years ago). They jutted out from the rocks of Khermiin Tsav, a cliff in southern Mongolia. As it turned out, their age was approximately 68-75 million years.

As paleontologists scraped off excess rock from the fossils, a perfectly preserved dinosaur skeleton loomed. The animal was small in size, approximately like a mallard duck, whose body length is on average 57-62 cm. The dinosaur had a long gooseneck and elongated jaws resembling a bird’s beak. Inside were many small teeth.

The number and shape of the teeth may indicate that the animal fed on insects or caught fish. Another interesting feature of the natovenator that no other known dinosaur has is its large, elongated nostrils. The eye sockets of the skull are quite large, which can be seen in the photo.

The forelimbs of the natovenator, according to scientists, resemble flippers. The proportions of the fingers are similar to those of another dinosaur, Halszkaraptor, which was presumably also aquatic. However, there is very little information about this creature, since its skeleton is poorly preserved.

The dinosaur skeleton was adapted for swimming

Birds are the direct living descendants of dinosaurs. And we know that some of their species live near the shores of water bodies or even beyond. Such birds are excellent swimmers and even dive underwater. However, they are only one branch of the dinosaur family tree. Therefore, looking at them, it is still impossible to conclude the possible fitness of some dinosaurs for swimming, more solid evidence is needed, such as structural features of the skeleton.

These features include the location of the ribs. In most land creatures, the ribs connect to the spine at an angle of about 90 degrees. The exceptions are modern diving birds such as penguins and cormorants. Their ribs are tilted slightly downward, that is, the ends of the ribs are directed toward the tails. This trait is believed to help the birds swim through the water, as it reduces drag.

A recent study of natovenator fossils, which included well-preserved chest bones, showed that this dinosaur was also adapted to swim in the water, like the aforementioned birds. The authors of the work reported this in the journal Communications Biology. This is the first time this trait has been found in a non-avian dinosaur.

What other dinosaurs could swim?

Over the past decade, scientists have begun to suspect that at least one group of dinosaurs was closely related to water: the spinosaurs. You can read more about this species and its origin here. Anatomical and chemical evidence suggests that spinosaurs occasionally fished. Some studies even state that the largest Spinosaurus was a “river monster” that spent most of its time in the water.

True, these claims were subsequently disputed, in particular, a recent study published in the journal eLife showed that this animal hunted from an ambush rather than swam for fish.

As for the aforementioned Halskaraptor, whose fossils were found in Mongolia, it belonged to a subgroup of dinosaurs known as dromaeosaurs. Velociraptors are also included in this subgroup. Scientists managed to find out that Halskaraptor also had a long gooseneck. And its skull, riddled with holes for nerves, indicates that the animal had an excellent sense of touch, similar to modern crocodiles. The latter is known to be able to detect the movement of prey in the water.

Scientists have suggested that Halskaraptor was a semi-aquatic swimmer, like the modern goose or duck. However, not everyone agrees with this, since there is no chest, without which it is impossible to draw accurate conclusions. But, since the natovenator was a close relative of the halskaraptor, now scientists can draw some conclusions about its structure. Most likely, his chest was as streamlined as those of waterfowl and natovenator.

Is it too early to conclude swimming dinosaurs?

Modern animals that forage for their food underwater usually have dense bones. In particular, this applies to penguins and even hippos. It is believed that dense bones serve as ballast to help them dive. However, Halskaraptor had hollow bones, unlike its “cousin” Baryonyximel. With what it is connected, scientists cannot say yet.

To put an end to the question of the ability of dinosaurs to swim and dive, more research is needed. But, in any case, it is already clear that Natovenator and Halskaraptor took a different evolutionary path, different from their closest relatives. This serves as another reminder that even closely related species often evolved quite differently.