COVID-19 causes psychiatric disorders lasting up to a year

A large study highlights that psychiatric disorders after COVID-19 are 60% more common and can last for up to a year. Most often, those who have been ill face depression, increased anxiety, sleep disturbance, cognitive decline, alcohol and drug abuse, and suicidal thoughts, regardless of the severity of COVID-19.

Scientists at Washington University in St. Louis found that COVID-19 survivors are 60% more likely to experience mental illness, regardless of whether they had a mild or severe illness. According to official statistics alone, COVID-19 provoked approximately 15 million new cases of mental disorders, but the real figures are obviously many times higher.

To date, mental health complications of COVID-19 have been studied for no more than six months, so long-term effects have not been confirmed. Now scientists have shown that mental disturbances can last for up to a year.

Almost 155,000 people who recovered from COVID-19 were compared with 5.6 million people who did not become infected with SARS-CoV-2 during the study period.

Those who recovered from COVID-19 were 35% more likely to suffer from anxiety disorders, 40% more likely to suffer from depression, 41% more likely to have sleep disorders, and 80% more likely to have cognitive decline. In addition, the risks of drug and alcohol abuse increased by 34% and 20%, respectively, and the risks of developing suicidal thoughts were 46% higher.

The scientists then compared data from 72,000 patients who had the flu, including severe cases in the hospital. The risks of psychiatric disorders in COVID-19 with mild and severe illness were higher by 27% and 45%, respectively.

“I think this data will dispel the notion that COVID-19 is like the flu. It is much more serious,” commented the author of the work, Ziyad Al-Ali.

The results point to a specific link between COVID-19 and psychiatric disorders, so more attention needs to be paid to the condition of people after illness, he added.

It is not yet clear why COVID-19 increases the risk of mental health problems. Scientists suggest that SARS-CoV-2 can enter the brain and disrupt its function.

Another study reports that even the asymptomatic form of COVID-19 can provoke cognitive impairment. It becomes obvious that, first of all, the patients themselves must pay attention and care to their psycho-emotional state in order to fully recover from COVID-19.