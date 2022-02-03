COVID-19 significantly raises the risk of developing diabetes

This disappointing trend is explained by the fact that the pancreas may be a desirable target for SARS-CoV-2, which increases the risk of developing the disease in several ways. Scientists warn that after COVID-19, special attention should be paid to some symptoms that may indicate the development of diabetes.

Scientists from the German Center for Diabetes Research analyzed data from 8.8 million patients who had COVID-19 or SARS from March 2020 to January 2021. The two cohorts were matched for sex, age, chronic comorbidities, and other important criteria.

Analysis of the data showed that COVID-19 increased the risks of developing type 2 diabetes by 28% compared with patients with SARS.

According to previous research, the pancreas may be a target for the coronavirus. In the new work, scientists found that, for example, after COVID-19, some patients experienced dysfunction of pancreatic beta cells and impaired insulin production. Others developed insulin resistance and increased blood glucose levels.

Among other things, SARS-CoV-2 can lead to a cytokine storm, and the activity of the immune system can remain hyperactive for several months after infection, reduce insulin production, and thereby impair muscle, liver, and fat cell function. Meanwhile, the usual risk factors for type 2 diabetes are an unbalanced diet and a sedentary lifestyle.

According to the authors, a mild form of COVID-19 is unlikely to increase the risks of developing type 2 diabetes, but everyone needs to monitor their health after illness. Fatigue, frequent urination, thirst, and other symptoms can be the first signs of diabetes, so monitoring blood glucose levels is a must when they are present.

Recently, scientists have shown that the composition of the gut microbiota can be used to assess the risks of type 2 diabetes. Long-term research has identified specific types of bacteria associated with risks.