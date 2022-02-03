Created a graphene gate for a transistor the size of a carbon atom

The dimensions of a transistor largely depend on the dimensions of the gate, the basic elements of a digital circuit. Previously, scientists have already managed to reduce the shutter length to one nanometer. A team of specialists from China went further and set a new record that will be difficult to beat – 0.34 nm. Perhaps it will be the latest technological achievement within the framework of Moore’s law.

Transistors are made up of several basic components: source, drain, channel, and gate. Electric current flows from the source through the channel pass the gate and enters the drain. The gate turns current on or off depending on the applied voltage.

In 2016, when scientists managed to reduce the gate to 1 nm, they used carbon nanotubes and molybdenum disulfide instead of conventional silicon. Although silicon is the best semiconductor, when the gate length is less than 5 nm, electrons begin to leak through them. The properties of molybdenum disulfide prevent this.

Therefore, experts from Tsinghua University in Shanghai also chose molybdenum disulfide as the material for the channel and shutter of the prototype, according to Singularity Hub. But instead of carbon nanotubes with a diameter of 1 nm, they decided to look for something smaller – graphene, a material one carbon atom thick from which nanotubes are made. Among its many curious properties is excellent conductivity.

The new device is based on silicon, on which a layer of graphene is applied by chemical vapor deposition, on top of which is a layer of aluminum oxide. Silicon dioxide and aluminum oxide act as insulators.

The scientists then etched the step into the layered material, exposing a sheet of graphene in a vertical wall in the process, resulting in a one-atom-thick gate. And finally, they applied a layer of hafnium oxide to add space between the gate and the channel, and a layer of molybdenum disulfide to form the channel. After that, they installed two metal electrodes for the source and drain.

An important advantage of the new technology – in addition to size – is the absence of the need for an exact location of graphene for the shutter to work. This is one of the main difficulties in using carbon nanotubes.

Scientists from Lund University tried to find a solution to the situation of the “end of Moore’s law”. They managed to turn a normally non-conductive hydrocarbon molecule into a conductive one and control its state. That is, they created the first molecule transistor.