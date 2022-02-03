Created a material that can make any surface antibacterial

A research team made up of experts from the Nano-Bioconvergence Department of the Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS), led by Dr. Chang Soo Kim, has developed a revolutionary material: their creation adds antibacterial and antiviral properties without changing the physical properties of the products they are applied to. This achievement can help in the fight against a number of viral infections, including COVID-19 and influenza.

Traditionally, high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, elevator buttons, and touch screens are covered with antibacterial films or a similar coating that can reduce infection transmission. However, the properties of these substances have short-term effectiveness, which makes it difficult to maintain their long-term antibacterial resistance. In addition, the application process can take a long time, as it requires additional work to apply or make the film.

The KIMS research team has developed an antibacterial and antiviral supplement that is capable of maintaining enough metal ions to address these deficiencies. Scientists have demonstrated that the addition of a small amount of material increases the antibacterial properties of the product by up to 99.99%. What’s more, the anti-viral properties have been increased tenfold in just two hours – without changing the optical, thermal, or mechanical properties of the products.

Since the new material is used as an additive, it can be used for UV and heat curing without further processing. In addition, the antibacterial and antiviral supplement is made of non-toxic substances, free of organic antibacterial agents and nano compounds.

“This technology can be widely applied to the production of films for displays, functional textiles, films for household appliances and furniture, window films, materials for interior and exterior decoration of cars, products for the kitchen, bathroom, sanitary ware, medicines, and much more. We are conducting serial tests with some companies that are going to use this material. We will spare no effort to fight new infectious diseases in the post-COVID-19 era when people’s interest in personal hygiene will increase significantly,” said Dr. Chang Soo Kim, lead researcher of the group of scientists.

According to him, KIMS will “continue to support ideas that will have commercial potential and make efforts to quickly materialize and commercialize in terms of the market.”

“We will do our best to support and encourage researchers who could localize functional antibacterial/antiviral materials and enter foreign markets,” the scientist said.