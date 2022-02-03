Created a sensory receptor for robots: they can feel pain

Korean specialists have developed a new class of artificial receptors based on a diffusion memristor that mimics the adaptive operation of human sensory receptors for use in biomimetic sensory systems and humanoid robots.

The Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) released a report on Feb. 13 that its research team, led by Dr. Kang Chong-Yun and Dr. Yoon Chong-Ho, has demonstrated a new electronic receptor that exhibits a selective response to harmless stimuli through adaptive surgery. Under noxious stimuli, the output current for the adaptive receptor is not generated, while during non-adaptive operation, the nociceptor fires, which means that the robot is able to feel pain in the same way as a person.

This is the world’s first development of a selective response device, the adaptation, and de-adaptation of which depends on the size of the electrical stimulus.

The research team assumed that existing research on mimicking human signals with electronic devices focused only on certain biological properties, such as neurons and synapses, and launched a study to find out how the human body interprets and accepts changes in the external environment.

The research team, using the properties of silver particles, has developed a special device that easily responds to electrical stimulation. Silver is ideal for implementing a volatile threshold switch due to its low activation energy for diffusion.

When two devices containing a small and a large number of silver particles are connected in parallel, a device with a large number of particles does not respond to a weak stimulus, while a weak thread is formed in a device with a small number of particles, which breaks due to heating after a while, and the signal stops. This is called the process of adaptation to weak stimuli.

KIST said the new artificial receptor could potentially serve as an interface between external information and the internal nervous system, and fit into all kinds of biomimetic sensory systems — visual, tactile, auditory, gustatory, olfactory — as well as the sensory system of humanoid robots.