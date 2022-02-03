Created an accurate non-invasive glucose monitoring sensor

California-based biosensor developer Rockley Photonics has teamed up with medical device supplier Medtronic on a versatile health monitoring gadget. The partners’ goal is to create a “health holy grail” that will non-invasively read the levels of sugar, lactic acid, hydration, and alcohol in the human body. Rockley Photonics already has a foundation – the startup has previously created a prototype of the Bioptx system with a similar set of functions.

According to the partners, Rockley has developed its own set of biosensors that will expand the capabilities of wearable medical devices. The company claims that its engineers have managed to miniaturize and combine several important sensors in the form factor of a small bracelet. As a result, Rockley created Bioptx, a platform that replaces many medical-grade sensors. Now, with the support of Medtronic, the company wants to bring its solution to the consumer market.

Bioptx technology promises accurate monitoring of body temperature, blood pressure, body hydration, alcohol, lactic acid, and body glucose. All of these metrics are read using “end-to-end probing,” which combines cloud analytics with machine learning algorithms. This means that the device does not need to draw blood, sweat, or skin particles, and all the gadget needs is a stable network connection.

Rockley added that the partnership with Medtronic is designed to bring people to the transition from reactive to proactive healthcare. The latter involves round-the-clock non-invasive monitoring of human health and well-being in real-time. Thus, representatives of Rockley said, Bioptx users will prevent dangerous diseases at the earliest stages, and doctors will receive more information to support their patients.

“We are very active on this technology and are working to integrate our systems into the products of leading companies in the consumer market,” Rockley CEO Andrew Rickman said in an interview with Fast Company reporters.

It is worth noting that Rockley Photonics is a small but experienced technology developer at the intersection of medicine and consumer electronics. Among the regular customers of the startup are large IT companies, including sector leaders. Among them, Apple stands out in particular. The latter is a regular partner of Rockley Photonics, which uses the startup’s sensors and licenses to develop medical features for Apple Watch smartwatches.

Through the deal with Medtronic, Rockley will be able to mass-produce Bioptx in the fourth quarter of this year, Rickman said. If this goal is realized, the company’s first all-in-one health monitoring gadgets will hit the market as early as next year.