April 13, 2022 8:09 pm
Created the first LEDs with quantum dots from rice husks

Quantum dots are increasingly being used, from televisions to solar cells, but high cost and environmental harm are holding back mass production. Researchers from the University of Hiroshima have found a way to solve these problems by developing a mechanism for processing rice husks to make the world’s first silicon quantum dot LEDs.

Since conventional quantum dots are often made using toxic materials such as cadmium, lead, or even heavy metals, there are often concerns about the justification for using such environmentally hazardous components. Japanese scientists have proposed a production method that minimizes this risk, reports New Atlas.

Researchers from Kenichi Saito’s team turned to a silicon variety of quantum dots, which dispense with heavy metals and have the advantages of stability and high operating temperatures. Therefore, they are the main candidates for creating quantum computers, as well as for medical devices.

In this case, the source of silicon was rice, more precisely, the waste of its production. Every year around the world, the food industry creates about 100 million tons of rice husks, and Japanese scientists have figured out how to extract silicon from it. To do this, you need to grind the husk and burn the organic matter so that quartz powder remains, which is then heated in a furnace. The resulting purified particles are crushed and mixed with the solution to increasing the “chemical functionality” of the surface. The output is silicon quantum dots 3 nm in size, glowing in the orange-red spectrum.

A layer of such quantum dots can be combined with other materials, including indium tin oxide glass or aluminum foil, to form anodes and cathodes for LEDs, respectively.

In the future, the researchers hope to improve the performance of LEDs by increasing the level of luminescence and developing dots of other colors. In addition, they plan to explore the potential of other plant wastes, such as wheat or barley.

Canadian researchers have discovered unexpected properties in perovskite crystals that could form the basis of innovative solar cells and other optical and electronic devices. It turns out that these crystals can behave like quantum dots.

