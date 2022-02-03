Created the first metal that becomes harder when heated

Hong Kong scientists accidentally stumbled upon a first-of-its-kind alloy that doesn’t soften when exposed to heat. On the contrary, this Elinvar becomes more rigid and springy when heated to 1000 K (727 °C). No other known metal behaves this way.

Until now, it was believed that all metals become softer under the influence of high temperature, due to thermal expansion. However, a new alloy with a unique, deformed lattice structure does not fall under this rule. Its elastic modulus increases when it gets hotter. While other metals begin to soften, Co25Ni25(HfTiZr)50 or “Elinvar high entropy alloy” becomes harder. Researchers at the City University of Hong Kong have dubbed this phenomenon the “Elinvar effect,” according to New Atlas.

“When this alloy is heated to 1000 K, which is 726.85 °C or even more, it remains just as rigid or even slightly stiffer than at room temperature and expands without any noticeable phase transition. This changes our basic notion that metals become softer with heat,” said Professor Yang Yong.

In addition to the Elinvar effect, the metal exhibits an elastic limit of about 2% at room temperature, which means that although it takes a lot of effort to deform it, it changes shape about twice as efficiently as a conventional crystalline alloy before the irreversible change occurs. In other words, the metal is extremely bouncy and can store a lot of elastic energy.

Such an alloy can become indispensable in the manufacture of precision instruments such as watches and chronometers or instruments for space exploration and other planets, as it can retain its unique qualities in adverse temperature conditions.

