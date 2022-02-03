January 17, 2023 12:55 am
Cute megalodon tooth discovered by 9-year-old girl

A fossil-obsessed 9-year-old recently stumbled across one of her best finds: a megalodon tooth. This ancient shark (the largest in existence) dominated the seas of the Miocene.

Molly Sampson had already collected more than 400 shark teeth off the coast of Maryland, but this one was clearly larger than the rest: about 13 centimeters long. The young girl made her incredible discovery on Dec. 25 in the shallow waters of a beach in Calvert Cliff State Park. Molly and her sister, also a fossil enthusiast, were trying on their new pair of thigh-high boots they had received on Christmas morning.

A few days later, Molly and her family presented the huge tooth to Stephen Godfrey, curator of the Calvert Maritime Museum in the Solomon Islands, who confirmed it was a megalodon (Otodus megalodon), which the specialist said was probably the size of a school bus.

Calvert Cliffs has always been a hot spot to look for fossilized shark teeth. The rocks in the area are made up of sediment layers left over from the ancient ocean that washed over the area for most of the Miocene era. Over time, the rock is washed away by the action of waves and collapses into the water, sometimes taking fossils with it.

What do we know about megalodons?

Recall that megalodons roamed the oceans of the Earth between 23 and 2.6 million years ago. Like modern sharks, these fish had a cartilaginous skeleton. Because these fragile structures are not easily fossilized, most of what we know about this ancient shark comes from its teeth.

However, various analyzes of these fossils have allowed us to learn more about them. It is known that some specimens could reach fifteen to twenty meters in length and weigh as much as ten African elephants. We also know that these ancient predators could theoretically move at an average cruising speed of about 5 km/h, which is faster than any living shark. However, it is not known what their maximum swimming speed was.

In addition, the researchers estimated that their stomach volume was more than 9,600 liters, which is equivalent to about sixty baths. Based on this, the largest prey that a megalodon could eat on an empty stomach was probably similar in size to killer whales. Given the opening of the jaws, these predators could eat such a large prey in just five bites. For the occasional larger prey, megalodons likely chose the best body parts, such as the nose of sperm whales.

Finally, we know that these predators probably died out due to the introduction of great white sharks and climate change.

