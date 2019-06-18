AI for digital transformation: Deloitte’s Artificial Intelligence Center of Expertise

Deloitte’s Artificial Intelligence Center of Expertise (AICE) combines deep technology, security, legal and client expertise to help organisations use AI for digital transformation. With AICE, all the AI expertise present within the organisation is now gathered in one place.

SciTech Europa attended the AI for Good Global Summit. We asked Deloitte’s Evert Haasdijk, AICE Program Manager and Marjolein Vlaming, former AICE Program Manager and expert in digital transformations, how AI can be used to deliver digital transformation in the corporate sphere.

How important should data be in determining insights for corporate change?

“I believe that data can provide valuable insights that can help manage corporate change more effectively, however it should be used as one of multiple sources. Relying on data alone might lead to missing out on valuable qualitative information, for example from interviews or observations. Not including data as a source at all, might lead to wrong interpretations e.g. because of only taking opinions from a select group of people into account and generalizing it to the whole population. Especially in large-scale change programs, where it is impossible to take all individual opinions or behaviours into account, data can provide a valuable additional source of information to change managers.

“Consider the implementation of a new global IT-system, globally with 100,000 users across the organization. Given the size of the user group, it is impossible and too time-consuming to look at individual needs. H however, not all users need the same guidance to adopt the new solution successfully.

“To date, change managers often design an approach and use this approach to roll it out in various geographies consecutively. Users across the globe get the same training, communication etc., at in best cases adjusted to cultural differences. Using data might change this approach. For example, behavioural data can give you insights intohelp identify who are the heavy users of a current system. For the success of the digital transformation, this group, adoption of the new system of by this group of people is crucial. In addition, the number of calls to an IT Helpdesk, can give you insights into the support needs of users; what user groups might need additional guidance to successfully adopt the system? This way, by using data, you can tailor your change approach more to the user’s needs. When starting a large scale digital transformation it is important to consider what data are relevant to the change, available, good quality and can be used, while taking privacy considerations into account. “

What are the barriers to digital transformation in the corporate world?

“Often I start my presentations about the adoption of new technology with the sentence “It’s not (at) all about technology” to emphasize that digital transformations do not only require the technology to change, but also the people and the organisation. Think of the way people behave, their mindsets, the company culture, the way people are organized and the processes, all non-technological aspects that most likely will be impacted by changing technology. Not addressing these human and organizational changes, might cause a lack of adoption of the new technology. In the end no one wants a working tech solution that is not being used by the organisation or its people. Addressing both the technology and, organizational and as well as the people side in your digital transformation is important crucial for success. “

Could you tell me about some examples of the successes of using Artificial Intelligence tools to deliver innovation?

“At Deloitte, AI enables us to deliver new services and products and to improve efficiency and effectiveness of existing services. An example of a new product is TAX-I, a solution that we have developed to automatically review jurisprudence relevant to a particular legal case. To date, this normally involves legal experts remembering, retrieving and analysing relevant court rulings.

“Disadvantages of this “old approach” are that the selected jurisprudence is biased because of reliance on keyword search and personal experience. AI makes it possible to automate this process and use more data, resulting in a larger body of jurisprudence uncovered and less reliance on the individual qualities of the expert handling the case. On this basis we can even predict likely court rulings. More information is available online (https://tax-i.deloitte.nl.)

“Another example is the case of combating welfare fraud with machine learning. For a Dutch governmental agency, we analysed their database of past applications for a particular benefit to estimate the likelihood of individual applications being fraudulent. This enabled a risk-based assignment of detailed assessments so that staff can focus on high-risk cases. The approach has successfully prevented fraud worth tens of millions of euros and those savings are still ongoing. We’ve combined 16 cases of applied AI in an online booklet.”

What are the plans for the future of Deloitte’s Artificial Intelligence Center of Expertise?

“The AI Center of Expertise (AICE) will continue to focus on connecting the experts throughout Deloitte in , The Netherlands, sharing their experience and increasing their capabilities. We will extend AICE’s activities in the area of collaborating with academia and start-ups to cement Deloitte’s position as a part of and as contributor to a vibrant ecosystem around the topic of AI. As part of this, we also expect to increase the number of projects where we develop novel AI-enabled solutions together with clients.”

More information can be found on www.deloitte.nl/ai.