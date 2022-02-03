Discovery of a network of brain regions common to 6 psychiatric diseases

You can often read that serial killers suffer from several mental disorders at the same time. But even without being a serial killer, people suffering from mental disorders, even mild ones, may have criteria underlying several diseases. That is why American researchers have studied and found a common network of brain regions that cause several mental illnesses. This is a significant breakthrough in understanding this scourge and for developing future treatments and therapies.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), 25% of the world’s population suffers from mental disorders at one time or another in their lives. Moreover, mental disorders are the third most common disease after cancer and cardiovascular disease.

It should be noted that the term mental illness or psychiatric illness, also known as mental health disorder or psychiatric disorder, refers to a wide range of mental health problems. This is a clinically significant and more or less severe disturbance in the cognition – thinking – or emotional regulation or behavior of a person. Examples include depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, eating disorders, and addictive behaviors.

However, investigators note an overlap in symptoms and criteria between several psychiatric illnesses, suggesting a common etiological origin. Recently, scientists at Brigham Hospital and Women’s Hospital examined four existing, publicly available sets of neurological and psychiatric data. They have identified a network of brain regions that underlie mental illness. The results of the study are published in the journal Nature Human Behavior.

6 mental disorders that have a common brain origin

Specifically, the researchers studied 6 psychiatric disorders: depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, substance abuse, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). To establish commonalities, they analyzed brain structural data from more than 15,000 healthy individuals, as well as patients diagnosed with any of the named mental disorders.

They found a decrease in gray matter in the anterior cingulate gyrus, an area associated with emotions, and in the insula, associated with self-awareness. Both of these areas of the brain are commonly associated with mental illness. However, only a third of the studies showed a decrease in gray matter volume in these areas. In addition, neurodegenerative diseases have also shown a decrease in gray matter volume in these same regions.

To refine their observations between psychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases, they compared them to an existing map of human brain connections, the connectome. They then found a network characteristic of gray matter volume reduction, which is common to all diagnoses of mental illness. They called this network “transdiagnostic”.

Physical damage and mental disorders

The authors then examined the medical records of 194 Vietnam War veterans who had had a physical brain injury to test and determine if mental health issues were indeed associated with those specific brain regions.

In particular, the researchers superimposed damage on the transdiagnostic network they created and found that damage to the network caused by trauma correlates with a higher likelihood of developing multiple psychiatric disorders. In addition, based on the observed lesions, they built a new network that, surprisingly, turned out to be very similar to the first one (based on gray matter atrophy), although it was derived from a completely different data set.

Joseph J. Taylor, MD, PhD, Medical Director of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation at the Brigham Brain Circuit Therapy Center and Associate Psychiatrist in the Brigham Department of Psychiatry, explains in a statement: “We found that the involvement of these areas – the anterior cingulate and insular lobes – correlates with fewer psychiatric illnesses, so cingulate and insular atrophy may be a consequence or compensation for psychiatric illness rather than its cause.”

Thus, the analysis carried out by the authors shows that the posterior parietal cortex is the node in the brain network that is most likely to cause psychiatric illness. They officially demonstrated this fact using data from neurosurgical ablation in patients with severe and incurable mental illness.

In other words, in people without mental health problems, the posterior regions of the brain suppress the anterior ones, and in people with injuries to the posterior regions, the anterior ones become overactive, which can lead to mental illness and tissue shrinkage – gray matter atrophy, which was discussed earlier.

By identifying this specific transdiagnostic network for psychiatric illness, the team proposes a novel avenue for follow-up research and analysis of existing MRI datasets to determine if neural activation patterns follow the same pattern.

Taylor also plans to use transcranial magnetic stimulation to modulate the network, specifically using the posterior parietal region as a target. He concludes: “Mental disorders are disorders of the brain, and we are now just beginning to get the tools to study and regulate their underlying circuitry. There may be more in common between these disorders than we first thought.“