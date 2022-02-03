April 13, 2022 8:09 pm
Discovery of key receptor that regulates appetite and body weight

Scientists have found a key participant in the regulation of appetite and body weight. An experimental drug aimed at a new target has shown excellent results in preclinical studies. It is planned that the drug will allow the future to treat the metabolic syndrome in humans, as well as to carry out its prevention – to fight obesity, prediabetes, and other conditions.

In 2016, a US team of researchers discovered the hormone asprosin, which stimulates appetite and increases blood glucose levels by acting on the hypothalamus and liver. Scientists knew that asprosin activated AgRP neurons in the brain, but the full mechanism of this process was still a mystery. Now they have identified the missing piece of the puzzle, the Ptprd receptor, which allows asprosin to do its job.

Using obese mouse models, it was shown that the Ptprd mutation resulted in a decrease in appetite and body weight in rodents, making them immune to the appetite-stimulating effect of asprosin.

It is known that people with metabolic syndrome have an increase in the level of asprosin in the blood, which leads to weight gain and an increase in blood glucose levels. On the contrary, people with low levels of hormones do not feel very hungry and have lower levels of glucose and insulin. “Now the identification of Ptprd as an asprosin receptor has provided us with the opportunity to develop a new therapeutic drug against metabolic syndrome,” commented co-author Atul Chopra. In further research, scientists will also need to determine the remaining functions of the hormone in order to develop a targeted treatment without side effects.

Today, metabolic syndrome is very common among people of all ages. This condition increases the risk of developing diabetes, heart and vascular disease, stroke, obesity, hypertension, and a number of others.

In another study, scientists showed how one drug helped lab animals lose weight and build muscle. Their results will also be useful for developing therapies against metabolic syndrome and associated conditions.

