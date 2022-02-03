December 17, 2022 12:08 pm
Discovery of two nearby and potentially habitable exo-Earths

Discovery of two nearby and potentially habitable exo-Earths

A team of astronomers led by researchers from the Institute for Astrophysics of the Canary Islands (IAC) announced the discovery of two new planets with Earth-like masses orbiting a nearby red dwarf. Both worlds (described as exo-Earths) are in the habitable zone of their star. Details of the study are published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

A few months ago, we passed the 5,000 accurately identified exoplanet mark. Since then, discoveries have continued. Although most of them are associated with hot Jupiters with very inhospitable conditions for life, others seem to be much more interesting in terms of habitability. This is just the case. The discovery was made in the course of a collaboration between a consortium of two instruments, ESPRESSO (Very Large Telescope) and CARMENES (Calar Alto Observatory).

The two newly discovered planets orbit the star GJ 1002, a red dwarf star located less than 16 light-years from the solar system. Both worlds have a mass similar to Earth and are located in the zone of their star, where liquid water can be found on the surface. The first of these, GJ 1002b, completes its orbit in just over ten days. The second, GJ 1002c, takes twice as long.

“GJ 1002 is a red dwarf star, barely one-eighth the mass of the Sun. It is a rather cold and dim star. This means that the habitable zone is very close to the star,” explains Vera Maria Passegger, co-author of the study.

The star’s proximity to our solar system suggests that these two exo-Earths, in particular GJ 1002c, are excellent candidates for characterizing their atmospheres, either from reflected light or thermal radiation.

The future ANDES spectrograph on the ELT can study the presence of oxygen in the atmosphere of GJ 1002c. Both planets also qualify to be targets for a future LIFE mission currently under development, or for the James Webb telescope, which has recently turned its attention to Titan.

It remains to be seen if this system’s environment can actually support life, as the case of red dwarfs still raises questions from exobiologists. Very common (about 75% of the stars in the Milky Way), these stars are much more active than yellow stars like the Sun, emitting huge stellar flares and powerful X-rays. Because these stars are smaller and colder, planets must move closer to them to be potentially habitable (as in this case), exposing themselves to more host wrath.

