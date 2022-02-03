Discovery offers hope for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Scientists have demonstrated for the first time that damaged motor neurons can be repaired in humans. Non-invasive magnetic pulse exposure also opens up prospects in the therapy of other neurodegenerative diseases, which are currently considered incurable.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is characterized by a malfunction in the motor neurons that are responsible for transmitting signals to the muscles. The disease quickly disrupts the motor function of a person and leads to paralysis. To deal with this problem, an international team of scientists turned to magnetic exposure to selectively “revive” these neurons, according to the Center’s website. Helmholtz Dresden-Rossendorf.

Magnetic pulse exposure was tested on cell culture samples from healthy people and patients with ALS. Scientists documented that certain parameters stimulated neural processes and the mitochondrial transport system, which is critical for neuronal function.

The therapy did not affect healthy cells in any way, and returned diseased cells to their original level, the authors noted.

The discovery of this therapeutic possibility for the first time provides a vector for the repair of damaged neurons in humans with ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases associated with damage to motor neurons. The team is now working on a prototype magnetic pulse therapy unit that is planned to be tested in clinical trials.

Previously, other researchers have presented therapies that may provide treatment for the genetic form of ALS.