Donating blood removes eternal chemicals from the body

The new study examined perfluorinated chemicals, or PFAS, which are thought to remain permanently in the human body after contact. It turned out that regular blood donation removes up to 30% of these substances from the body. Given their ubiquitous use in everyday life and industry, the results will be useful for maintaining the health of all people, the authors believe.

A growing body of evidence pointing to the toxicity of PFAS to humans has led to a surge in scientific research looking at ways to remove chemicals from foods and decontaminate the environment. PFAS can be found in everyday items from carpets to non-stick cookware, cosmetics, and other products. PFAS is also used in firefighting foam, so firefighters are at increased risk for these substances in the body.

For this reason, 285 firefighters took part in the study by Australian scientists, reports New Atlas. Scientists sought to work with the consequences of an existing problem: the presence of chemicals in the human body. Volunteers were divided into three groups: the first donated plasma every six weeks for a year, the second donated blood every 12 weeks, and the control group did not donate blood.

Participants in the first two groups were found to have tangible benefits from the donation.

Plasma and blood donation resulted in a significant reduction in blood PFAS levels: plasma donation was the most effective and showed a 30% reduction. This is the first of its kind evidence that blood donation is effective in reducing toxic chemicals in the body.

Unfortunately, these significant results cannot yet be accurately compared to real health benefits, as there is still no defined threshold that indicates the health risks of having PFAS. In their paper, the scientists emphasize that they do not want to wait decades to assess the consequences in the long term. They showed that blood donation can be the first effective preventive measure to solve this problem today.

“Our findings will benefit not only firefighters but many others, especially those working in sectors at high risk of exposure to PFAS,” the researchers concluded.

Meanwhile, scientists from the Netherlands have previously reported another potentially dangerous consequence of modern lifestyles: they have discovered microplastics in human blood for the first time. This problem has a similar situation – no one has yet made specific statements about the dangers of microplastics to the human body.

