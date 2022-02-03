‘Drug factory’ implanted in mice destroys cancer in 6 days

Among the many challenges that oncologists face in the fight against tumors is the delivery of drugs to the right place and in the right amount. A new type of implant developed in the USA solves both of these problems. The cellular “factory” with everything needed to manufacture and supply doses of anticancer compounds was so effective that it destroyed 100% of ovarian tumors in mice in one week.

Bioengineers at Rice University call their technology a drug factory. After implantation, it independently begins to produce the compounds necessary to fight the tumor. The implants consist of pinhead-sized balls filled with carefully selected cells encased in a protective shell of minerals. It not only preserves the contents but also masks them from the immune system long enough for the drugs to take effect, writes New Atlas.

Cells inside the beads produce natural interleukin-2, a cytokine that activates white blood cells to fight cancer. First, they were tested in the laboratory by placing next to the tumor inside the peritoneum, the membrane that forms the membrane that lines the walls of the abdominal cavity. “Factories” selectively created a high concentration of interleukin-2 inside cancer cells, but almost did not affect healthy tissues.

Experiments in mouse models with ovarian and colon cancer have also demonstrated the effectiveness of the implants. The balls destroyed tumors in rodents in just six days. And in this trial, high concentrations of interleukin-2 were also limited to the tumor area.

“We only implanted them once, but the drug factories began to produce doses daily, were needed until the cancer was completely eradicated,” said Omid Veiseh, one of the developers. “Once we figured out the right dosage — how many factories needed — we were able to completely eradicate tumors in 100% of animals with ovarian cancer and 78% of animals with colon cancer.”

At the end of last year, final trials of an implant to combat arthritis began in the United States. The pill-sized device continuously sends electrical signals to the vagus nerve to reduce inflammation.