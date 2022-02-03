E-cigarettes lead to tobacco smoking, not prevent it

A major study has confirmed what parents and health authorities feared — vaping is harmful to all ages, and e-cigarette use among teens is leading to the early onset of tobacco smoking. The report was compiled by specialists from the National University of Australia on behalf of the government. The bottom line: the health risks of e-cigarettes far outweigh the potential benefits.

The object of the study was various types of electronic cigarettes or “vapes” – devices that generate a hot aerosol that users inhale. Manufacturers advertise them as a safe alternative to tobacco and a way to quit smoking. However, the authors of the report found compelling clinical evidence of acute (short-term) lung injury, poisoning, burns, and spasms resulting from vaping. In addition, the facts of the appearance of dependence were revealed, writes ZME Science.

Among the most credible evidence cited in the report is a point that has been of particular concern to tobacco control experts since the advent of e-cigarettes: non-smokers who use e-cigarettes are three times more likely to start smoking tobacco than non-smokers and non-smokers. vape. In other words, instead of suppressing the harmful craving for nicotine, the e-cigarette provokes it.

The researchers found little evidence that e-cigarettes help quit smoking. At the same time, they turned out to be no more than evidence that vapes make people who quit smoking break lose and start smoking cigarettes again. Also, there was no definitive or serious evidence of the beneficial effects of vaping on the body.

In Australia, young people aged 18 to 24 are the most active users of electronic cigarettes: 19.2% in 2016, and 26.1% in 2019. The second-largest age group is teenagers between 14 and 17 years old, who can freely purchase vapes in stores, gas stations, or on the Internet. For them, electronic cigarettes often become a launching pad for subsequent tobacco use.

According to the authors of the report, the government should introduce strict measures to protect young people from the dangers of e-cigarettes.

A 2020 study proved that vaping is seriously detrimental to long-term health. They found nearly 40 harmful chemicals in popular fragrances.