April 13, 2022 8:09 pm
Facebook Twitter Youtube

E-cigarettes lead to tobacco smoking, not prevent it

E-cigarettes lead to tobacco smoking, not prevent it

A major study has confirmed what parents and health authorities feared — vaping is harmful to all ages, and e-cigarette use among teens is leading to the early onset of tobacco smoking. The report was compiled by specialists from the National University of Australia on behalf of the government. The bottom line: the health risks of e-cigarettes far outweigh the potential benefits.

The object of the study was various types of electronic cigarettes or “vapes” – devices that generate a hot aerosol that users inhale. Manufacturers advertise them as a safe alternative to tobacco and a way to quit smoking. However, the authors of the report found compelling clinical evidence of acute (short-term) lung injury, poisoning, burns, and spasms resulting from vaping. In addition, the facts of the appearance of dependence were revealed, writes ZME Science.

Among the most credible evidence cited in the report is a point that has been of particular concern to tobacco control experts since the advent of e-cigarettes: non-smokers who use e-cigarettes are three times more likely to start smoking tobacco than non-smokers and non-smokers. vape. In other words, instead of suppressing the harmful craving for nicotine, the e-cigarette provokes it.

The researchers found little evidence that e-cigarettes help quit smoking. At the same time, they turned out to be no more than evidence that vapes make people who quit smoking break lose and start smoking cigarettes again. Also, there was no definitive or serious evidence of the beneficial effects of vaping on the body.

In Australia, young people aged 18 to 24 are the most active users of electronic cigarettes: 19.2% in 2016, and 26.1% in 2019. The second-largest age group is teenagers between 14 and 17 years old, who can freely purchase vapes in stores, gas stations, or on the Internet. For them, electronic cigarettes often become a launching pad for subsequent tobacco use.

According to the authors of the report, the government should introduce strict measures to protect young people from the dangers of e-cigarettes.

A 2020 study proved that vaping is seriously detrimental to long-term health. They found nearly 40 harmful chemicals in popular fragrances.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Mitochondrial transplantation will save damaged organs and fight aging

Mitochondrial transplantation will save damaged organs and fight aging

Using a nanosyringe, mitochondria are taken from healthy cells and injected into defective ones. The technological breakthroughs could provide treatment for a huge number of diseases that are characterized by damage to tissues and entire organs – from chronic wounds to strokes. The technology could also find applications in the rejuvenation of stem cells, whose metabolism declines as we age. Scientists from ETH Zurich have presented a

March 28, 2022
Found a protein that inhibits the spread of any type of cancer

Found a protein that inhibits the spread of any type of cancer

In preclinical experiments, the new protein interferes with the metastasis of various types of cancer. In humans, the results are confirmed – the same biomarker is associated with a better outcome in breast, stomach, and lung cancer. Now scientists are considering how best to manipulate the new target to deal with the tumor. Researchers at the Austrian Institute of Science and Technology have been studying proteins that

February 9, 2022
New method lets you print personalized tablets in 7 seconds

New method lets you print personalized tablets in 7 seconds

Among the numerous applications of 3D printing technology are the production of personalized medicines, the dosage, and composition of which can be flexibly changed to the needs of the patient. British specialists have made further progress in this direction, demonstrating a method for printing medicines on the spot and on-demand – in a matter of seconds. The technology, developed at University College London, is based

March 28, 2022
Europe analogue of Starlink

The European Union will spend $ 6.8 billion to create its own analogue of Starlink

The European Union has presented a plan to create its own satellite constellation in low Earth orbit to provide the EU with a stable and fast Internet connection. The basis of the project is similar to what Elon Musk’s Starlink does. The EU authorities are going to provide high-quality Internet connection throughout Europe and several regions of “strategic interest”, such as the Arctic and Africa. The full implementation

February 17, 2022
How plants resist drought

Researchers have figured out how plants resist drought.

The research team of NTNU Faculty of Biology Professor Torsten Hamann found that plants resist the effects of drought with the help of a special molecular component. This discovery provides new insight into the processes that are responsible for the adaptation of plants to their environment. How plants adapt to stressful conditions is influenced by two factors. First, rigid cell walls provide structural support to plants. They also reduce water

February 22, 2022
Double asteriod redirection test

Crash investigation

ESA’s Hera mission is designed to test deep space technology while exploring a distant asteroid and investigating a unique, man-made crater, testing a deflection method that may one day prove literally Earth-saving. If all goes to plan, October 2022 will mark a significant achievement in the life of our species: the first time that Homo sapiens shifts the orbit of a body in the Solar

February 21, 2018

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 NEWS
 ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022