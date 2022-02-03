December 31, 2022 5:25 am
Earth is a snowball: what organisms could survive there?

We know that organisms lived during our planet’s “snow” periods, which are considered the coldest epochs on Earth. The question is, what were they?

Snowball land

During its history, our planet has experienced several episodes of “snowball”. One of these great ice ages occurred between 800 and 600 million years ago. At this time, the supercontinent Rodinia, which had existed for 500 million years, began to disintegrate, leading to gigantic volcanic eruptions. As a result, many lands were covered with basalt. When the continents fell apart, sea routes opened up. Then the surrounding moisture would cause a large amount of precipitation, which would lead to increased erosion of continental rocks.

Since basalt rocks are very easily weathered, most of the atmospheric CO2 has been taken up by these new carbon sinks, thereby lowering atmospheric levels. As a result, the temperature on Earth dropped by about 50 ° C, which led to the formation of huge ice caps. Our planet, like Europe and Enceladus, then looked like a huge “snowball”.

The question of whether the Earth was really completely frozen during these episodes is still a matter of debate among scientists. However, everyone agrees on one thing: living conditions were especially harsh. We know that some organisms were up to the task, but what were they?

World of extremophiles

This question is difficult to answer. The repeated expansion and contraction of the giant ice caps effectively crushed the remains of these organisms, leaving almost no trace in the fossil record.

Despite the lack of direct evidence, it is still reasonable to imagine some form of life. In a recent study, a team from the British Antarctic Survey looked at three periods. The first, the Sturt period, arose about 720 million years ago and lasted about sixty million years. The second (Marinoan glaciation) occurred 650 million years ago and lasted only fifteen million years. The third (Gasquière glaciation) occurred about 580 million years ago.

Although the ice crushed most of the fossils from these periods, scientists have identified a handful of remains that survived the Gasquière glaciation. Among these ancient inhabitants were frondomorphs – organisms that outwardly resemble fern leaves. They probably lived attached to the seafloor under the ice, and may have absorbed nutrients from the water that flowed around them. Along with frontomorphs, sponges could also live on the seabed.

We also know that some permanent inhabitants of Antarctica, such as anemones, live upside down, attached to the bottom of the sea ice. According to the researchers, these organisms may have attached themselves in the same way, feeding on nutrients carried by the currents.

It is also possible that the repeated movements of the sea ice led to the penetration of algae or other microorganisms living on the surface into the sea water, which served as food for other primitive animals.

In addition, the oxygenated meltwater at the top of the water column may have supported the animals that depended on it. Some of the organisms that live on the Antarctic seafloor today depend on water currents to provide a constant supply of oxygen and nutrients from small patches of open water on the surface to deep below the ice. Therefore, we can imagine a similar strategy in those days.

How did life “bounce back”?

After the “jumps” life flourished. By what process? Analysis of fossil fats isolated into molecules found in 635-million-year-old Brazilian rocks recently gave us some clues.

By analyzing these (chemical) remains of ancient organisms, the researchers were able to assess what type of life flourished at that time. Answer: heterotrophic plankton. Unlike green algae, which are involved in photosynthesis, these microorganisms were true predators that got their energy by hunting and devouring bacteria. Their gluttony may have reduced the dominant bacteria of the day to make room for algae, which then allowed more complex life forms to evolve.

