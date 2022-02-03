Eight exoplanet discoveries that marked 2022

More than thirty years after the discovery of the first extrasolar planet, astronomers continue to make one discovery after another, relying on increasingly powerful telescopes. This year has again been full of surprises. Here is a partial list of the top exoplanet discoveries of 2022.

A new class of exoplanets that could support life

A few weeks ago, a team of astronomers announced the discovery of a new class of exoplanets found around red dwarfs, which make up over 70% of the population of stars in the universe. These worlds are believed to be half stone and half water (in liquid or icy form). According to the researchers, such a discovery could have serious implications for the search for extraterrestrial life.

The world in the shape of a rugby ball

Studying the light curve of a star located 1,530 light-years from Earth, the researchers noticed an egg-shaped world that looked like a rugby ball. The “physics” of this planet, called WASP-103b, which is 1.5 times the size of Jupiter, is thought to be shaped by the intense tidal forces of its star.

Extreme seasons

A few months ago, a team of researchers using the Spitzer telescope studied XO-3b, an exoplanet more than eleven times as massive as Jupiter, which completes one revolution around its star in just three Earth days. During the year, this planet will have a one-day summer and a two-day winter. The seasonal temperature variation between these two seasons would also be hundreds of times greater than on Earth.

Something in common with the Earth

In 2022, astronomers discovered the first extrasolar planet with an Earth-like layered atmosphere. So far, exoplanet atmospheres have been assumed to have only a uniform layer. Thus, these results showed that even the atmospheres of heavily irradiated gas giants can develop complex three-dimensional structures.

This is where the similarity ends. The surface temperature on the “dayside” side of this planet, called WASP-189b, which has only one side facing its star, is estimated to be around 3200°C. Thus, this planet-world is one of the hottest gas giants ever recorded.

Metal clouds and precious rains

Imagine a world where clouds of vaporized metal can rain rubies and sapphires. According to a recent analysis, this exoplanet could be real. In the atmosphere of WASP-121 b, located at a distance of 880 light-years from Earth, aluminum in metal vapor condenses with oxygen, forming corundum. This metal compound, when contaminated with other metals, could produce what we know on Earth as rubies or sapphires, according to the study. These metals are likely present in this planet’s atmosphere.

Two rocky planets around a neighboring star

In May, a team of astronomers announced the discovery of two particularly interesting exoplanets within 33 light-years of Earth. The nearest one has a radius of about 1.24 Earth radii and is about 2.14 times as massive. The second is larger and more massive than the first. Based on the calculated densities, both of these nearby exoplanets would have a rocky composition. Most likely, they will be studied in depth with the help of the James Webb telescope.

Symbolic bar

Not so long ago, only a few extrasolar planets were known. A few months ago, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) announced that they had crossed the 5,000 officially registered exoplanets mark. These include worlds like Earth, as well as hot Jupiters and other gas dwarfs. And this is just the beginning. New telescopes recently launched and under construction promise to further expand this sample over the next few years.