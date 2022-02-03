Electric motorcycle Lightning Motorcycles can accelerate to 400 km / h

The American company Lightning Motorcycles is going to return the title of the manufacturer of the fastest motorcycles. The developer announced work on an electric Lightning Strike model, a motorcycle capable of accelerating to 400 km/h. When the Strike is ready, it will take to the track in Bonneville, Utah to prove the record speed. According to the company, the new model will be faster than not only electric counterparts, but also competitors with gasoline engines.

According to New Atlas, Lightning Motorcycles held the lead in fast electric motorcycles for several years with the LS218. This motorcycle was introduced in 2021 and, at the same time as the announcement, demonstrated that it can accelerate to 351 km/h. Lightning later lost out to several big companies at once, including the production Kawasaki Ninja H2R, a unit that reached exactly 400 km / h during testing in Turkey. Now the developer wants to take back the lead with the Strike motorcycle.

The goal of Lightning Strike is to be the best on salt marshes, soil with a highly saline surface. As a basis, engineers will use the existing LS218, which will receive new components. The company plans to equip the upgraded version with two engines at once – an asynchronous motor and an axial flow motor. The second was borrowed from Formula E and will provide more than 300 horsepower. from.

“It will be an updated version of the existing car with a fairing, the same size battery but with more power, less power-hungry cells, and a more powerful inverter. An inverter and battery could be a good option for people who want to buy a Strike and do the same thing with them,” said Lightning Motorcycles founder and CEO Richard Hatfield.

The new bike will also get new materials, including metallic niobium, through Lightning Motorcycles’ partnership with Brazilian company CBMM, a leading manufacturer of niobium. This material, the company said, will reduce the overall weight of the motorcycle and make its parts much thinner, while maintaining the reliability of the entire structure. In addition, the niobium should increase the magnetic properties of Lightning Strike, which will make the bike even more effective on the track.

“This is really interesting stuff. When you fuse it with other metals, the structure becomes much more uniform and finer. This does several things: First, the metal becomes stronger and less prone to cracking. Secondly, it also improves the magnetic properties,” said the head of the company.

Lightning expects to complete the development of the electric bike in time for the start of the Bonneville racing season, which runs from late August to October 2022. The tester from the company will be Joe Amo, an experienced racer who has previously accelerated cars to more than 434 km / h.