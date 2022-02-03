Electric train “with infinite battery” will charge itself with gravity

Australian company Fortescue, as part of efforts to decarbonize the mining industry, intends to build the first “endless train” – an electric freight locomotive that will use gravity to recharge its batteries. With this composition, Fortescue envisions transporting iron ore in Australia as a “green activity” as the electric locomotive will not need fossil or renewable energy sources.

The announcement of Fortescue’s “endless train”, which will use a regenerative braking system to recharge its batteries, took place as part of the takeover of the British company Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), specializing in the development of engineering solutions for cars and other vehicles. The latter will soon merge with Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), the mining company’s green arm, to embark on an ambitious project. The company noted that the new electric locomotive will be the first truly zero-emission train.

There are few details about the project yet. Several sections of the Fortescue Railroad are known to have sufficient elevation changes for a train laden with ore to slow down and use energy recovery to fully charge its batteries. This charge should be enough for an empty train on the way back to the mines. Elevation differences, the length of these sections, the size of the battery, and other details are not yet known.

“Infinity Train will not only accelerate Fortescue’s journey to zero emissions by 2030 but will also reduce our operating costs, improve service efficiency and create opportunities for increased productivity. The train will join the Fortescue Green Fleet and help establish Fortescue as a major player in the growing market for environmentally friendly industrial transportation equipment,” said Fortescue Founder and Chairman Andrew Forrest.

How and when an electric locomotive with an unlimited power reserve will be implemented, Fortescue did not specify – the project is at an early stage of development, and engineers from WAE have yet to create the necessary technological base. However, the company said one of Fortescue’s main sites, near the mine in Eliwan, Western Australia, has enough uphill and downhill to generate power during the braking process, New Atlas reported.

“This solution will be the most efficient electric locomotive in the world. Regenerating power at elevation sites will eliminate the need to install renewable energy production and recharging infrastructure, making it cost-effective and efficient in terms of emissions from our rail operations,” added Elizabeth Gaines, CEO of Fortescue.