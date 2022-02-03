Elon Musk Shows How SpaceX Will Catch SuperHeavy Rocket Boosters

SpaceX showed a 3D animation to show how the Starbase base will “catch” the finished 70-meter Super Heavy booster.

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, posted on Twitter a computer simulation that shows the Super Heavy booster descending to Earth after launching a payload into orbit.

Maybe something like this pic.twitter.com/PUBLdaewt8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 20, 2022

The system is unlike any previously presented, notes Universe Today. The booster itself is equipped with four rectangular “fins” at the top. They are placed in the form of a giant cross outside the round case. During a powered descent, the carrier lands between two pincer-like appendages that protrude from the Starbase launch platform.

Recall that on the evening of February 10 local time in South Texas, a SpaceX event was held dedicated to the Starbase project, the company’s progress in developing a fully reusable spacecraft and plans for the near future. SpaceX has finished assembling the Starship, the largest rocket in the history of astronautics. It was assembled before the first orbital launch. It was supposed to take place before the end of last year, but the local regulator did not issue the appropriate permission to SpaceX. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) now has until February 28 to issue a permit.