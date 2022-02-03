March 31, 2022 9:57 pm
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Ember: Wind turbines and solar panels already generate 10% of the world’s electricity

Ember: Wind turbines and solar panels already generate 10% of the world's electricity

The think tank Ember has marked an important milestone for renewable energy. According to the agency, in 2021, 10% of the world’s electricity was produced thanks to wind and solar generation. At the moment, more than 50 countries, including China, Japan, and Australia, receive at least a tenth of their energy from wind turbines and solar panels. At the same time, demand for energy is also growing at a record pace – Ember noted that the growth in electricity consumption last year was comparable to “connecting another India” to the global energy system.

In preparing the report, Ember analysts examined data on electricity production in 75 countries, which account for 93% of global consumption. Studying the energy market, experts analyzed changes in demand for all types of clean energy, including wind, solar, hydropower, nuclear energy, and biofuels. They found that in total, renewable sources provided 38% of the world’s energy produced in 2021. For comparison: coal – once the leader in the field of electricity – now accounts for 2% less – about 36% of energy.

Ember attributes the growth of solar and wind energy to several factors. Technological progress has played a significant role in the spread of windmills and solar panels. Since the beginning of the last decade, the average cost of deploying wind turbines has fallen by 70%, and solar panels are now 89% cheaper than in 2010. In addition, the Paris climate agreement is increasingly pushing countries to look for alternatives to fossil energy sources – governments are more likely to provide grants for new energy projects, and the private sector is willing to take over their implementation.

The fastest transition to wind and solar energy is taking place in the Netherlands, Australia and Vietnam. In just the past two years, these countries have shifted 10% of their electricity demand from fossil fuels to sustainable sources, including solar and wind. At the same time, some countries have distinguished themselves with even more outstanding results – for example, Denmark already receives more than half of its energy from renewable energy sources.

“The Netherlands is a great example of a country located in the northern latitudes, which proves that it is not only about where the sun shines but also about having the right political environment and economics that determine the prospects for solar energy,” said Ember analyst Hannah Broadbent.

However, despite the emergence of new wind and solar power plants, the record demand for electricity has also led to an increase in the supply of fossil fuels. The vast majority of the increased demand for electricity in 2021 was met by coal, whose supply to the world market increased by 9% compared to 2020. According to Dave Jones, chief analyst at Ember, developed countries are actively expanding their wind and solar power plants to reduce dependence on foreign hydrocarbon suppliers, but the current pace is not yet enough to complete this process quickly.

Analysts said that in order to decarbonize global energy by 40% by 2030, all major countries must increase electricity generation from renewable sources by about 20% every year until the end of the decade. Technically, this seems to be possible, but in this case, countries will have to turn wind and solar energy into “the basis for electricity supply systems,” Jones said. And yet none of them are ready for this.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Created material from wine and chocolate, which destroys the smell of sweat

Created material from wine and chocolate, which destroys the smell of sweat

Scientists have created an antimicrobial pad that can eliminate sweat odor thanks to the sweet-smelling chemicals in wine and chocolate. According to researchers from the University of Tokyo, the invention opens up opportunities for the production of clothes that do not need to be constantly washed in the washing machine. The new coating is a “cocktail” of silver and plant compounds (polyphenols) called tannins. They are found in many

February 21, 2022
China 5G

Eric Schmidt: US losing 5G race to China is just the beginning

Alphabet tech-consultant and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has criticized the US government’s approach to 5G deployment. According to the entrepreneur, the slowness of the authorities affects not only consumers but the entire US technology sector. Schmidt believes China’s loss in the 5G race is only the beginning, as the transition to next-generation networks involves a series of breakthroughs in drone technology, virtual reality, and

February 20, 2022
Artemis program

NASA announced a new date for the landing of astronauts on the moon

The United States said that due to technical problems and financial difficulties, the implementation of the Artemis program was again postponed. NASA National Aeronautics and Space Administration Inspector General Paul Martin told lawmakers during a space and aeronautics subcommittee hearing that new challenges have arisen in the implementation of the Artemis program. It turned out that American cosmonauts will hit the surface of the Earth’s satellite no earlier

March 2, 2022
Scientists have figured out how to extend the life of stem cells. It will help with late pregnancy

Scientists have figured out how to extend the life of stem cells. It will help with late pregnancy

Biologists at the University of California, Santa Barbara have published a study examining how fruit flies extend the lifespan of their germline stem cells. Researchers have described a process that stops egg production in female flies. Scientists have found that in this way insects can prolong the viability of stem cells. We are interested in how to extend the lifespan of stem cells in general and female germline

March 4, 2022
AI drug for pulmonary fibrosis begins clinical trials

AI drug for pulmonary fibrosis begins clinical trials

Preliminary results showed that the drug was safe for patients at microdoses. The scientists now intend to evaluate different dosages and their impact on chronic disease in the long term. The experimental drug ISM001-055 was developed by artificial intelligence, the algorithm of which was created by scientists from Insilico Medicine writes EurekAlert. There are currently no targeted drugs for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and a

February 27, 2022
Jeff Bezos still thwarted the return of Americans to the moon

Jeff Bezos still thwarted the return of Americans to the moon

NASA management has officially made changes to the schedule of the Artemis program – the return of people to the moon is postponed from 2024 at best to 2025. According to Agency Director Bill Nelson, an important, although not the only reason for this decision was the recently concluded litigation over the contract for the descent module system. Blue Origin disputed the legality of NASA’s decision in

November 10, 2021

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 NEWS
 ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022