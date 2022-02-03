Ember: Wind turbines and solar panels already generate 10% of the world’s electricity

The think tank Ember has marked an important milestone for renewable energy. According to the agency, in 2021, 10% of the world’s electricity was produced thanks to wind and solar generation. At the moment, more than 50 countries, including China, Japan, and Australia, receive at least a tenth of their energy from wind turbines and solar panels. At the same time, demand for energy is also growing at a record pace – Ember noted that the growth in electricity consumption last year was comparable to “connecting another India” to the global energy system.

In preparing the report, Ember analysts examined data on electricity production in 75 countries, which account for 93% of global consumption. Studying the energy market, experts analyzed changes in demand for all types of clean energy, including wind, solar, hydropower, nuclear energy, and biofuels. They found that in total, renewable sources provided 38% of the world’s energy produced in 2021. For comparison: coal – once the leader in the field of electricity – now accounts for 2% less – about 36% of energy.

Ember attributes the growth of solar and wind energy to several factors. Technological progress has played a significant role in the spread of windmills and solar panels. Since the beginning of the last decade, the average cost of deploying wind turbines has fallen by 70%, and solar panels are now 89% cheaper than in 2010. In addition, the Paris climate agreement is increasingly pushing countries to look for alternatives to fossil energy sources – governments are more likely to provide grants for new energy projects, and the private sector is willing to take over their implementation.

The fastest transition to wind and solar energy is taking place in the Netherlands, Australia and Vietnam. In just the past two years, these countries have shifted 10% of their electricity demand from fossil fuels to sustainable sources, including solar and wind. At the same time, some countries have distinguished themselves with even more outstanding results – for example, Denmark already receives more than half of its energy from renewable energy sources.

“The Netherlands is a great example of a country located in the northern latitudes, which proves that it is not only about where the sun shines but also about having the right political environment and economics that determine the prospects for solar energy,” said Ember analyst Hannah Broadbent.

However, despite the emergence of new wind and solar power plants, the record demand for electricity has also led to an increase in the supply of fossil fuels. The vast majority of the increased demand for electricity in 2021 was met by coal, whose supply to the world market increased by 9% compared to 2020. According to Dave Jones, chief analyst at Ember, developed countries are actively expanding their wind and solar power plants to reduce dependence on foreign hydrocarbon suppliers, but the current pace is not yet enough to complete this process quickly.

Analysts said that in order to decarbonize global energy by 40% by 2030, all major countries must increase electricity generation from renewable sources by about 20% every year until the end of the decade. Technically, this seems to be possible, but in this case, countries will have to turn wind and solar energy into “the basis for electricity supply systems,” Jones said. And yet none of them are ready for this.