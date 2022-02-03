Ethiopia is building a mega dam. It will generate 5,000 MW of electricity

In Africa, launched the largest hydroelectric power plant on the continent. It will generate 5,000 MW of electricity along the Blue Nile.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a new mega dam. He spoke about this on his Twitter page, according to Water Technology. The installation was named The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD, Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam). The dam is located in the western part of the Benishangul-Gumuz region on the Blue Nile – it is the right tributary of the river in Ethiopia and Sudan. Now it is the largest hydroelectric power plant in Africa.

Not only is Ethiopia the second most populous country in Africa, but it also has a full-blown electricity shortage across the continent, according to the World Bank. The authorities of the region hope that the launch of the mega dam will revolutionize the future of the country and the region.

Once completed, the project will cost $5 billion and be the largest hydroelectric plant on the continent. According to the project’s official website, it will produce 5,150 megawatts (MW) of electricity or 15,759 gigawatt-hours per year. It is planned that part of the electricity will be exported to neighboring countries.

In addition to generating electricity, the dam will regulate the flow of water in the region. This will improve agriculture and minimize water evaporation. Only one of the 13 turbines with a capacity of 375 MW is currently operating on the dam. The next one will be up and running in a few months. The construction of the mega dam will be completed by 2024.