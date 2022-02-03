EU on the wrong track

Is burning wood environmentally friendly? A common misconception that no longer surprises anyone, says our environmental columnist Ralph Stork.

A few years ago I was vacationing on an old farm in Lapland. It was Easter and the snow was still waist-deep. There was no electricity or running water. In the kitchen and in every room there was a cast-iron stove lined with logs. I like it. The red glow of coals, the crackling and hissing of logs, the cozy warmth that radiates from the stove. All attributes: this is a conscious use of resources. Unlike a conventional heating system, it only works if you provide the fuel yourself, chop wood, collect wood, and keep the stove burning.

The world is about to change – whether humanity wants it or not: agriculture must become resilient and adaptable to climate change, and at the same time, it is necessary to provide the growing world population with increasing needs. What does this mean for our own statements?

In this distant winter world, burning wood seemed natural to me. And not only because it was the only way to keep warm. The wood came directly from a vast area, on which one tree fell or was cut down from time to time. Logs did not need to be transported over long distances and there were no clear cuts.

Even then it was clear to me that the burning of firewood is associated with emissions: with thick smoke, for example, with soot and fine dust. But what about CO2?

“Ecological” is the burning of wood, says, for example, the European Union. This stems from the recently adopted so-called taxonomy, which aims to encourage investment in sustainable technologies. Well, the EU has put the same sustainability stamp on nuclear power and natural gas, so the whole thing is correspondingly controversial. But when it comes to burning firewood, the matter seems quite clear: if – according to the regulations – at least as much forest is planted as burned, then only as much carbon is released into the air during burning as is subsequently absorbed from the atmosphere again if a new tree grows.

But the picture doesn’t add up. Any combustion immediately releases carbon into the atmosphere. It will be decades, if not centuries before the amount of CO 2 is offset by renewable wood. In an open letter a year ago, for example, renowned climate scientists pointed out that burning wood produces at least as much CO 2 per unit of energy as burning fossil fuels. So the path we have chosen is a dead end.

Clear felling for timber export

Even the beautiful idea of local production and local use of a source of energy does not come true in practice: most of the wood is transported over long distances in the form of pellets. A lot of timber is imported from the southeastern United States. Here is the headquarters of the energy giant Enviva. And there are more and more reports that not only wood waste is processed, but also many trees from clear-cuts. The same is true for wood from Estonia and Lithuania, some of which supply raw materials for power plants in Denmark and the UK.

“Classifying wood burning as sustainable is primarily a political decision,” says Jana Ballenthien of conservation organization Robin Wood. In particular, this was supported by the Scandinavian countries and Finland, where the forest industry traditionally plays an important role. But the classification as a sustainable system is attractive to other countries as well. Assuming zero emissions from wood burning, states can significantly improve their climate balance, but only on paper.

Even if the trees were immediately replaced everywhere with new ones, the procedure would remain an ecological disaster: not all forests are the same. A newly planted monoculture cannot replace a richly structured forest ecosystem that has evolved over the centuries. But that’s exactly what’s happening in many parts of Europe: clearcutting is particularly bad in the Iberian Peninsula, the Baltic countries, Scandinavia and Finland. The gaps are then filled with rows of plantations of coniferous trees.

“The taxonomy of the EU is putting pressure on an already scarce resource. Industrial burning of wood is basically not a smart solution,” says Ballenthien. Therefore, Robin Wood, along with six other environmental organizations from Europe, submitted an application to the EU Commission to revise the sustainability criteria for forestry and bioenergy. The application initiates the verification procedure. If the EU Commission refuses to carry out the requested check, the organizations will file a complaint with the European Court of Justice.

A decision on this issue is expected no earlier than the summer of 2022. It is unlikely that the wood-burning sustainability label will disappear again. This would be desirable not only for the climate and the environment but also for the EU itself. Anyone greenwashing on such a large scale faces an acute trust issue.

The original article was written by Ralph Stork. Ralf Stork works as a nature journalist and author in Berlin.