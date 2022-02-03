European astronauts urged the EU to create its own spacecraft so as not to depend on Russia and the United States

Although European astronauts have been flying into space since 1978, for decades they have had to be passengers on Russian and American ships – Europe does not have its own and depends on other countries. The European division of the Space Exploration Association, which includes more than 45 astronauts from the EU, published a manifesto addressed to the authorities and posted it yesterday on the website of the European Space Agency (ESA).

The document states that EU leaders must quickly decide whether the continent intends to accelerate its efforts to remain at the forefront of “space” powers.

“While Europe is still at the forefront of many space endeavors, such as Earth observation, navigation, and space sciences, it is lagging behind in areas of increasing strategic importance: space exploration and transportation. Europe’s GDP is comparable to that of the United States, but its joint investment in space exploration does not reach even one-tenth of NASA’s, ”the manifesto states.

According to the organization, Russia has Soyuz, China has Shenzhou, and NASA has SpaceX -developed Crew Dragon ships, not counting the forthcoming Orion ships and the Boeing-developed Starliner. In the next two years, India also intends to demonstrate its own project.

According to representatives of the Association of Space Explorers, the absence of their own ships does not just force them to rely on the whims of partners, including Russia, NASA, and private space carriers. By flying on SpaceX ships, the European Union only enriches its rivals in the space race.

“If we miss the chance to change the status quo, we will be forced to purchase transportation of people in space from other entities, without any guarantee that our needs and values ​​​​will be a priority,” the agency said and urged not to repeat the past mistakes that led the European Union to dependence on energy supplies and information technology. In addition, inaction will affect industrial competitiveness, with European taxpayer money being spent on the benefit of foreign rivals.

The manifesto was published just in time – the new head of the European Space Agency, Josef Aschbacher, is promoting many ambitious programs, and now he has called on an influential team of dozens of European astronauts to help, effectively using administrative resources.

The document appeared on the same day, February 16, when the ESA held a summit in Toulouse, during which the strategic issues of space exploration and the fight against climate change were discussed. The speakers included French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as other influential people. It is possible that the final decision on the creation of the EU’s own ship will be made during the meeting of the Council of Ministers in Paris in November of this year – it is there that the cost estimates for the future will be made.

If the money is allocated, there are still many important questions to be resolved – from which launch vehicle will be delivered – the old Ariane 6 or the new one, to which states will be responsible for building the ship, which could take decades to develop, build and test.