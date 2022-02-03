Europe’s largest water solar farm built in Portugal

The Portuguese company EDP, the country’s main utility company, has completed the construction of Europe’s largest solar power plant located on the water. The Alqueva project, named after the reservoir of the same name, covers an area of ​​four football fields and consists of 12,000 photovoltaic panels. The system will generate 7.5 GWh of energy annually, which should be enough to support 1.5 thousand households around the clock. The official launch of the power plant is scheduled for July this year.

Speaking to reporters, EDP Group director Miguel Patena, who is in charge of the new project, said that the company began preparing for the construction of Alqueva in 2017. Then the utility supplier set up a pilot station with 840 panels at the Alto Rabagao dam to test how efficiently solar farms run on water. The tests were successful, so EDP moved on to build an industrial-scale power plant that will support Portugal’s energy on a permanent basis.

“This project is the largest floating hydroelectric solar park in Europe,” Patena told Reuters.

In addition to 12,000 solar panels, EDP supplied the related infrastructure to the Alqueva reservoir. The solar farm was connected to a large battery park of lithium-ion batteries with a total capacity of 2 GWh. Thus, EDP decided to optimize the generation and storage of energy – the station will permanently transfer electricity to the grid, keeping the excess in batteries. This means that the park will provide connected homes with “green” energy even in bad weather.

The company also added that the excess energy generated on sunny days will allow water to be pumped into the lake from underground and other sources to maintain the reservoir’s water reserves. And on the renewable energy side, the Alqueva project will be connected to the existing power grid in Portugal. It will meet a third of the energy needs of the nearby cities, Moura and Portel.

The Alqueva floating power plant is part of EDP’s plan to decarbonize Portugal’s energy sector. Renewable energy sources, including hydropower and wind farms, now account for 78% of EDP’s 25.6 GW of installed capacity. The company expects to completely phase out fossil energy sources over the next eight years, by 2030. EDP ​​also already has a plan to expand Alqueva – in April the company received the right to build the second phase of a floating farm with an installed capacity of 70 MW.