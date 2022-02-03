May 15, 2022 8:33 pm
Facebook Twitter Youtube

Europe’s largest water solar farm built in Portugal

Europe's largest water solar farm built in Portugal

The Portuguese company EDP, the country’s main utility company, has completed the construction of Europe’s largest solar power plant located on the water. The Alqueva project, named after the reservoir of the same name, covers an area of ​​four football fields and consists of 12,000 photovoltaic panels. The system will generate 7.5 GWh of energy annually, which should be enough to support 1.5 thousand households around the clock. The official launch of the power plant is scheduled for July this year.

Speaking to reporters, EDP Group director Miguel Patena, who is in charge of the new project, said that the company began preparing for the construction of Alqueva in 2017. Then the utility supplier set up a pilot station with 840 panels at the Alto Rabagao dam to test how efficiently solar farms run on water. The tests were successful, so EDP moved on to build an industrial-scale power plant that will support Portugal’s energy on a permanent basis.

“This project is the largest floating hydroelectric solar park in Europe,” Patena told Reuters.

In addition to 12,000 solar panels, EDP supplied the related infrastructure to the Alqueva reservoir. The solar farm was connected to a large battery park of lithium-ion batteries with a total capacity of 2 GWh. Thus, EDP decided to optimize the generation and storage of energy – the station will permanently transfer electricity to the grid, keeping the excess in batteries. This means that the park will provide connected homes with “green” energy even in bad weather.

The company also added that the excess energy generated on sunny days will allow water to be pumped into the lake from underground and other sources to maintain the reservoir’s water reserves. And on the renewable energy side, the Alqueva project will be connected to the existing power grid in Portugal. It will meet a third of the energy needs of the nearby cities, Moura and Portel.

The Alqueva floating power plant is part of EDP’s plan to decarbonize Portugal’s energy sector. Renewable energy sources, including hydropower and wind farms, now account for 78% of EDP’s 25.6 GW of installed capacity. The company expects to completely phase out fossil energy sources over the next eight years, by 2030. EDP ​​also already has a plan to expand Alqueva – in April the company received the right to build the second phase of a floating farm with an installed capacity of 70 MW.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

rANDOM NEWS

Electric motorcycle Lightning Motorcycles

Electric motorcycle Lightning Motorcycles can accelerate to 400 km / h

The American company Lightning Motorcycles is going to return the title of the manufacturer of the fastest motorcycles. The developer announced work on an electric Lightning Strike model, a motorcycle capable of accelerating to 400 km/h. When the Strike is ready, it will take to the track in Bonneville, Utah to prove the record speed. According to the company, the new model will be faster than not only

March 1, 2022
Rapid spread of two types of flowers in Antarctica is evidence of climate change

Rapid spread of two types of flowers in Antarctica is evidence of climate change

The high spread rate of flowering plants in the Antarctic region points to the ongoing effects of climate change on the continent, the researchers said. The findings suggest that we may have reached a breaking point in this fragile, remote ecosystem. The new study focuses on two flowering plants native to Antarctica, Deschampsia Antarctica and Colobanthus quitnsis. The researchers assessed the dynamics of growth and distribution of

February 21, 2022
Development of the semiconductor sector in Europe

The EU will allocate $52 billion to the development of the semiconductor sector in Europe

The European Commission has approved a bill designed to reduce the backlog of European countries in the development and production of chips from the United States and China. The Chip Law provides support to enterprises along the entire supply chain, from design to commercialization of new processors. In particular, development companies will receive up to $52 billion from public and private EU bodies for their projects, and

February 13, 2022
Named the cause of the oxygen catastrophe, which changed the course of evolution on Earth

Named the cause of the oxygen catastrophe, which changed the course of evolution on Earth

American experts have developed a new theory that explains the oxygen explosion. The study is published in Nature Communications. Scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT)  spoke about a new theory of the origin of oxygen on Earth. According to her, the oxygen “explosion” was associated with marine microbes and minerals. Now on Earth, a stable balance has been established between the processes of emission and absorption of oxygen, but

March 15, 2022
New drugs did not allow the causative agent of tuberculosis to get rid of antibiotics

New drugs did not allow the causative agent of tuberculosis to get rid of antibiotics

Russian scientists, together with colleagues from South Africa, have proposed drugs that block bacterial pump proteins that can literally throw the drug out of the cell. Although these substances are not antibiotics themselves, they will help to defeat the drug resistance of pathogenic microorganisms. New research reveals the mechanisms behind the development of bacterial resistance to antibiotics and makes a significant contribution to the development of drugs

February 15, 2022
Vitamin E effectively fights obesity even against the background of a fatty diet

Vitamin E effectively fights obesity even against the background of a fatty diet

Even without the background of a fatty diet, laboratory animals managed to lose weight and cope with the so-called bad cholesterol. Now, scientists are looking at this strategy to treat obesity and prevent obesity-related diseases in humans. Developing a new strategy for the treatment of obesity, Japanese scientists from the Shibaura Institute of Technology relied on the assumption that obesity increases oxidative stress in the body,

April 19, 2022

articles

ABOUT US

Autonomous Nonprofit Organization

 POPULAR NEWS
 POPULAR ARTICLES

Disclaimer: www.scitecheuropa.eu is an independent portal and is not responsible for the content of external sites. © 2022