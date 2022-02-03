Evolution prefers simple algorithms, so we encounter symmetry everywhere

Symmetry shows up everywhere in nature, from sunflowers to starfish. It’s not just about looks – the molecular machines that keep our cells running are also strikingly symmetrical. An international team of biologists, mathematicians, and computer scientists has concluded that evolution has a built-in predisposition for symmetry.

“Imagine that you need to explain to a friend how to lay tiles on the floor, and you need to do it in as few words as possible,” said Professor Ian Johnston from the University of Bergen (Norway). “You won’t say: put rhombuses here, long rectangles here, and wide ones here.” You will say something like: put square tiles everywhere. And this simple, understandable recipe leads to the fact that symmetry arises.

Symmetry and other simple structures appear so often in nature because evolution prefers simple “algorithms” – that is, sets of instructions or recipes for creating these structures, the researchers conclude.

Scientists have used computer simulations to understand how these preferences arise in biology, writes EurekAlert. They showed that in genetic instructions, simple algorithms are much more common than complex ones. When evolution needs to find the right genome, simple algorithms are easier to spot.

The researchers then combined this evolutionary picture with algorithmic information theory. The result was a conclusion that can be illustrated by the famous thought experiment – a room of monkeys that knock on keyboards, creating a random set of characters. Only instead of a coherent text, they are trying to write a recipe. It is much more likely that one of them will succeed, sooner or later, in printing a short recipe, rather than a long and complex one.

In other words, the study showed that a wide range of biological structures and systems, from proteins to RNA and signaling systems, use algorithmically simple structures, in line with the predictions of algorithmic information theory.

