Experts told who needs 4 doses of the coronavirus vaccine

European experts explained which category of the population needs to receive four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Swedish Public Health Agency has recommended a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people over 80. As experts said on Monday, February 14, this is especially important for people who are in nursing homes and receive skilled care at home.

Also, representatives of the agency said that the vaccination should be done no earlier than four months after the last dose.

The spread of COVID-19 in Sweden is still intense. In recent weeks, an increase in the number of cases has been recorded, including among people with an increased risk of complications.

Official statement from the Swedish Public Health Agency

“The ability of the immune system to respond to vaccination and create long-term protection decreases with age,” the department added. A fourth dose of the vaccine may help, state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell added in a statement to the agency.

In Sweden, more than 85% of people over 80 have already received their third dose of the vaccine, as have 55% of those over 18.