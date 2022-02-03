Fabric designed to hear the heartbeat

A new acoustic fabric developed at MIT acts like a microphone, converting audible sounds first into mechanical vibrations and then into electrical signals. Fibers of piezoelectric material pick up audio signals as low as a few decibels and determine the exact direction of the source from three meters away.

All tissues vibrate under the action of sounds, however, only within nanometers – not enough for us to hear it. In order to pick up these signals, the developers created a flexible material that, when woven into the ordinary fabric, behaves like algae on the surface of the ocean. These fibers are composed of a piezoelectric material that produces an electrical signal when mechanically deformed. This allows the Takni to convert sound vibrations into electrical signals.

Such a fabric is able to pick up from a few decibels, as in a quiet library, to the noise of a highway, and determine the exact direction of harsh sounds like clapping hands. When woven into a shirt, for example, it will hear the wearer’s heartbeat and breath. In addition, the fibers themselves can generate sounds – a recording of spoken language, for example – that other tissue can recognize.

The developers tested the sensitivity of the fibers by sewing them onto a layer of Mylar. They used a laser to measure tissue vibrations in response to sound from a nearby speaker.

The material vibrated and generated an electric current in proportion to the noise of the music. This proved that the performance of the membrane fibers is comparable to that of a handheld microphone.

The engineers then wove the fibers into ordinary yarn, resulting in pieces of soft, machine-washable fabric. The material turned out to be lighter than jeans, but heavier than a shirt. By sewing one piece on the back, the inventors tested her sensitivity to directional sounds. The fabric was able to recognize the angle of the signal with an accuracy of one degree and at a distance of up to three meters.

Engineers at the University of California, Irvine have created a new type of fabric based on NFC wireless technology. The technology is suitable for the manufacture of “smart clothes” that will collect information about the health of users and exchange data with other wardrobe items.