March 31, 2022 9:57 pm
Faster, More Efficient CAR T Cell Therapy Developed for Cancer

Now, most of the process of preparing for an attack on cancer takes place inside the body, and the time frame has been reduced to hours instead of weeks. The new approach enhances the immune response against the tumor and fights it more effectively than the standard method.

CAR T-cell therapy is a cancer immunotherapy method that consists of several stages. First, T-lymphocytes are collected from the patient, which is then reprogrammed in the laboratory to recognize and attack tumor cells (they are modified by adding a chimeric antigen receptor). The process of preparing such cells can take several weeks, but for cancer patients, the waiting time for treatment is critical.

American scientists from the University of North Carolina sought to improve the technology and, according to the first results reported by New Atlas, they succeeded.

The principal difference of the new method is the delivery process: modified T cells are added to a special medium with alginate scaffolds (MASTER), which absorbs them like a sponge. MASTER contains T-cell activating antibodies as well as interleukins that trigger the proliferation process. After the introduction of the scaffold into the body, the process of preparing CAR T cells is activated, which can be compared with a factory for the release of cells right inside the body.

As a result, the whole process is reduced to a few hours, and more “fresh” and active T-cells appear in the body, attacking the tumor.

In mouse models of lymphoma, the scientists showed that MASTER enhanced the therapeutic effect compared to standard CAR T-cell therapy. In addition, the treatment showed long-term effectiveness – the rodents were better able to fight the recurrence of cancer if it occurred.

“This means that the application of the new approach in clinical practice will make CAR T-cell therapy much faster and more cost-effective,” the authors said. Further research should determine the approximate timing of the availability of the method for patients.

Recently, scientists celebrated a special anniversary – 10 years of remission after the use of CAR T-cell therapy in patients with blood cancer. It is hoped that the application of new technology will make this method of cancer immunotherapy even more effective.

