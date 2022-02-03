FDA delays registration of Pfizer vaccine for children under 5

U.S. regulators have postponed a meeting of an expert commission that was supposed to consider the possibility of registering a vaccine against Pfizer’s coronavirus for use in children from 6 months to 5 years.

The expert meeting was scheduled to take place next week, but the FDA decided to postpone it to further evaluate data on the three-dose dosing regimen in children 2-4 years of age. The postponement was made at the request of the vaccine manufacturer himself, writes MedicalXpress.

The FDA originally planned to consider filing a two-dose regimen for the vaccine. However, according to Pfizer, three doses of the drug can provide a higher level of protection in children, for this reason, the duration of clinical studies has been increased.

The third dose should be administered to children at least 8 weeks after the second injection, as children aged 2-4 years have not developed a sufficient immune response. At the same time, in children from 6 to 24 weeks, the introduction of two doses of the vaccine contributed to the development of the expected level of response.