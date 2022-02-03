Flavanols from cocoa reduce the risk of death from stroke and heart attack by 39%

Scientists also note that flavanols can reduce the overall risk of cardiovascular disease. Multivitamins, on the other hand, have shown no measurable benefit in this regard.

It is known from previous studies that flavonols found in cocoa, tea, fruits, vegetables, and berries have a positive effect on cardiovascular health. Meanwhile, there are very few long-term studies with large participants that could confirm the findings of small scientific papers. American scientists filled this gap and presented the results of a study involving more than 21 thousand people who, for an average of 3.6 years, took cocoa flavonol supplements (500 mg) or multivitamins. The findings are published on the website of the Harvard Medical School Clinic.

Compared with the placebo group and the multivitamin group, flavonol supplements reduced the risk of developing cardiovascular disease by 10-15%. The risks of death from cardiovascular events were 27-39% lower (the more carefully a person adhered to the recommendations for taking supplements, the more beneficial it was). Scientists tracked the reduction in the risk of death after stroke, heart attack, coronary revascularization, carotid artery disease, angina pectoris, and others. Meanwhile, taking a daily multivitamin did not have a significant positive effect on the risks of developing cardiovascular disease or dying from them. In parallel, scientists assessed the risks of developing cancer: taking vitamins did not show significant changes here either, although it improved the performance of some important biomarkers. The results of this study are not conclusive – follow-up of the participants is ongoing. The ultimate goal of the authors is to determine the benefits of flavanols and vitamins in the prevention of cardiovascular and oncological diseases, as well as eye diseases, dementia, and other diseases associated with aging. Previously, scientists have shown that cocoa and green tea slow down muscle aging and are beneficial for obesity.